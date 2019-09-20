Earlier today House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy was mocked for suggesting the whistleblower should go directly to Congress:

Lots of folks were quick to point out that this isn’t how it works:

Failed presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell even accused him of “spreading misinformation”:

If that’s true, when is Rep. Swalwell going to tell Sen. Kamala Harris the rules?

Video here:

Transcript:

