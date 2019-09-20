Earlier today House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy was mocked for suggesting the whistleblower should go directly to Congress:

McCarthy appears to misunderstand the details — the whistleblower couldn't come directly to Congress so went the legally sanctioned route to the inspector general. Congress wants the info but is being denied by the Trump admin. https://t.co/TWZEfn9dMv — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 20, 2019

Lots of folks were quick to point out that this isn’t how it works:

McCarthy is suggesting the whistleblower do what the ICWPA does not permit. https://t.co/WnnRVUaHlB — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 20, 2019

Failed presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell even accused him of “spreading misinformation”:

False. The whistleblower would not have aurhorization to share classified information. If he did, he’d lose his clearance and be charged with a crime. Not shocked that @GOPLeader is spreading misinformation. It’s what he does. https://t.co/bJjRxKT0Yp — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 20, 2019

If that’s true, when is Rep. Swalwell going to tell Sen. Kamala Harris the rules?

New–> @KamalaHarris: "I absolutely urge this whistleblower to go directly to Congress, whether in closed session or open….you have an obligation to let the American people know when any member of our government is collaborating with a foreign gov't to undermine our democracy." — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 20, 2019

Video here:

.@KamalaHarris: "[Whistleblower] may feel a sense of concern that they're going to be attacked by this president, but the American people will stand with you…This is about a solemn duty that this person…to do everything we can to reinforce the integrity of our democracy." https://t.co/830GeWIJEH pic.twitter.com/JBf42bD9Ym — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 20, 2019

Transcript:

Kamala Harris urges whistleblower to go directly to Congress with complaint about Pres. Trump: "This is so much bigger than any individual. This is about a solemn duty that this person, and we all should have, to do everything we can to reinforce the integrity of our democracy.." pic.twitter.com/t7SMoqwSBo — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 20, 2019

