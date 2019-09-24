The Ukraine transcript is, according to Donald Trump, set to be released in its declassified, unredacted form, and media firefighters are changing the rules like their lives depend on it. Probably because in a sense, their lives actually do depend on it. Without Donald Trump to breathlessly cover, they’d pretty much be screwed.

Well anyway, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes may very well have sprained his brain trying to drag his goalpost across the field:

Given what we know about how Trump pressures and manipulates civil servants to tow his line, I'm not *quite* sure we can trust the transcript itself as being accurate/comprehensive. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 24, 2019

First off, Chris, it’s “toe.” And second of all, you’ve really got to stop being so predictable. Honestly. We can set our watch by this stuff. Trump gives the media what they’ve been clamoring for and suddenly it’s not good enough and on top of that, it’s probably proof of a coverup.

Progressives: RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPTS @realDonaldTrump!!!! Also Progressives: We can't trust the transcripts unless they tell us exactly what we want them to! https://t.co/vxlncdCuu0 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 24, 2019

Never gets old, does it?

You're pre-emptively suggesting he's had the transcript altered? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 24, 2019

I'm saying that there is no reason to trust anything put out by this WH, particularly in high stakes situations. He literally had people on forecasters in Albama to retroactively LIE about a hurricane! That was two weeks ago. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 24, 2019

Annnnd we’re back to Sharpiegate.

Then what's your alternative? Just assuming that it's faked and proceed based on that? — neontaster (@neontaster) September 24, 2019

Pretty much, yeah.

It’s really just sad at this point.

Let the conspiracy theories begin…https://t.co/9ZAECG9jKJ — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 24, 2019

Works every time.