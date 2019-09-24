Trump really screwed up their master plan.

We’re not sure who’s made a bigger fool of themselves with this whole whistleblower story, the Democrats for trying to make something out of nothing or the media for putting it out there in the first place.

Maybe a little bit of both.

But don’t worry guys, even though Trump has announced he will release the infamous Ukraine transcript, journos like Maggie Haberman have assured us all there’s something more going on.

He called their bluff.

Ha!

This is what you call moving the goalposts, Maggie.

Yawnsville.

Ok, this editor ALMOST just spit Diet Root Beer all over her monitor.

HA!

Life comes at ya’ fast.

Sorta.

Trump: 3
Media: -5
Democrats: – 100

