Trump really screwed up their master plan.

We’re not sure who’s made a bigger fool of themselves with this whole whistleblower story, the Democrats for trying to make something out of nothing or the media for putting it out there in the first place.

Maybe a little bit of both.

But don’t worry guys, even though Trump has announced he will release the infamous Ukraine transcript, journos like Maggie Haberman have assured us all there’s something more going on.

The whistleblower report is said to involve a number of things; this phone call is one but not all. https://t.co/5jeRJScYWB — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 24, 2019

He called their bluff.

Ha!

This is what you call moving the goalposts, Maggie.

The downside of giving into your opponents👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/YHe5KemL7x — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) September 24, 2019

Leaks, innuendo, drip, drip, drip. This is getting tiresome. — misinforminimalism (@jeff_techentin) September 24, 2019

Yawnsville.

Essentially, the legacy media and the Left have pivoted to the incredible posture of claiming that the "whistleblower" and his/her feelings are more important than the *full transcript* of the call that is being scrutinized. Fascinating.https://t.co/6Sg5TVX2cS — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 24, 2019

LOL, good thing we have those portable goalposts. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) September 24, 2019

No. A person's opinion about a call is not more illuminating than the text of the call itself. Stop it, this is dumb even for you. — Steph (@steph93065) September 24, 2019

So like a dossier? — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 24, 2019

Ok, this editor ALMOST just spit Diet Root Beer all over her monitor.

HA!

Hard to believe they are running this play again when it got stuffed the last time. And the fact that the media(even Fox) is reporting on it like it is something serious shows how godawful they are. — Mike Nemesi (@realmikenemesi) September 24, 2019

All that’s been talked about is “release the call transcripts” and now that he is, it’s not all that important really Really?! — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) September 24, 2019

Hahaha how does it feel to be outsmarted by Trump again? — Harold (@Nikk1066) September 24, 2019

Life comes at ya’ fast.

Goal posts moved!!!! — shooters shoot (@neverontimephil) September 24, 2019

Sorta.

Trump: 3

Media: -5

Democrats: – 100

