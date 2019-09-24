Good news everyone! Adam Best took it upon himself to explain why it was AOK for him and other jagoffs on the Left to attack, torment, harass, threaten, and even attempt to destroy the lives of the Covington High School kids. You know, since many on the Right are questioning the Left for using a teenager like Greta Thunberg to hide behind as some sort of climate change shield …

The Right is full of such meanies, being concerned about her well-being and stuff.

Conservatives are referencing the Covington students to defend attacks on Greta Thunberg. They went to protest against women’s rights wearing MAGA hats & mocked indigenous people by doing tomahawk chops. She spoke to the UN about climate change. These two things are not the same. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 24, 2019

We’re not seeing anyone ‘attacking’ Greta.

The ‘meanest’ thing we’re seeing is people pushing back on her ideas but attacks? Something like an adult talking about punching her in the face? Joking about dumping her in a wood chipper? You know, like the Left did with the Covington kids?

Nope.

Actually the only attacks we are seeing is a bunch of people angry at her parents for allowing their child to be exploited and used.

Adam continued …

The report by the firm that investigated the Lincoln Memorial confrontation found that Covington students did in fact use the tomahawk chop to mock Nathan Phillips and other Native Americans. Conservatives love to push the narrative that it was all a media invention. It wasn’t. pic.twitter.com/C16XipMk9P — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 24, 2019

Clueless.

And wrong.

Yeah, this was all debunked. But do keep lying, because your simple minded followers can't remember anything beyond the last news cycle. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) September 24, 2019

And debunked.

Adam, if the only way you can make a point is to lie, presumably to justify the hatred that leftists heaped upon the Covington Catholic kids, then you really have no point at all. Best to sit this one out. https://t.co/1SCUcuQXSH — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) September 24, 2019

“It’s okay when we do it.” pic.twitter.com/GDeePjDiWo — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) September 24, 2019

His last name is freakin’ ironic, yes?

So, basically, Adam is in favor of child exploitation as long as it for a cause he supports. https://t.co/Z0iBAu5NGg — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 24, 2019

Basically.

Lefties reupping the debunked Covington story. This is slightly less shameful than Democrat candidates rewriting the Michael Brown story. Only slightly. https://t.co/2Y7XBAas47 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 24, 2019

“Kids are only useful for political purposes and exempt from all criticism when they express views I agree with. Otherwise they deserve what they get.” https://t.co/F9syFnGer8 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 24, 2019

HA! Perfect.

First, the racial slurs were debunked and secondly they were not protesting women’s rights. They were there because they are pro-life.

The majority of respected conservatives on here have mentioned how shameful it is she is being used or discussing Asperger’s. https://t.co/XoryH0VIxi — Jodi (@APLMom) September 24, 2019

But the Covington kids were wearing red HATS!

Were they from Tallahassee? Because it matters. pic.twitter.com/PV04htjWLk — Cyber Pops part of a complete breakfast (@CyberWarPodcast) September 24, 2019

Heh.

They did not mock that Indian man. You are a liar. — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) September 24, 2019

Indeed he is.

ALL LIES. Do your homework.

They were there on a field trip & were harassed. They approached no one. — Mike Loftus (@MikeLoftus_) September 24, 2019

This is a lie. https://t.co/iNiSwmJQIM — Jebulus Maximus (@ClapForJeb) September 24, 2019

Oops.

yeah, nothing you mentioned actually happened so.. — imbrue001[⚡️]🦅 (@imbrue001) September 24, 2019

Your narrative is false. Try doing some research 🤦‍♀️ — Ɠєη (@FormerNanny) September 24, 2019

Of course it is.

He’s a Leftist.

