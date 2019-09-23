Just when you think to yourself, ‘Self, there is no way the NYT Kavanaugh hit-piece could get any worse,’ something like this article from The Federalist shows up in your timeline:

New York Times Kavanaugh Reporter Told Source What To Say – The Federalist https://t.co/S1QeaIM8Wn — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 23, 2019

She told the source what to say.

AYFKM?

From The Federalist:

What Yarasavage, in particular, said was quite relevant. Yarasavage noted that Pogrebin had called her up as an old Yale friend, failing to note that the culture reporter at the New York Times was actually trying to write a hit piece on Kavanaugh. Then, she writes, Pogrebin tried to get her to say a specific quote that would suggest the fiercely independent Yarasavage was politically motivated to defend Kavanaugh. Robin wanted me to go on record saying “she became a different person, a lot more liberal” I said no, I have no idea if that is true, truly speculation. I told her I don’t want to be included at all in any way. Mind you, this “quote” came from her asking me why we aren’t in touch. I explained my last conversation with her was political and I’m not a very political person. I don’t want to read any of the articles because everything is taken apart and put together to sensationalize and may not even read true in the end. I actually can’t believe the New Yorker story ran. It really doesn’t read well

Alrighty then.

Justice Kavanaugh should sue The Failing New York Times for all they are worth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

He’s not wrong.

WHEN will any of these people face accountability for the chaos they have sewn. I hope these two ladies sue the crap out of these "reporters" — HappyGirl (@JL42789377) September 23, 2019

That would sadly be never.

This is the gift that keeps on giving — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) September 23, 2019

Something like that.

This truly is a witch hunt. I wish Kavanaugh would sue them all. But he knows that will just drag this farce on. How do people live with themselves being this dishonest? They are both truly vile. — Kristine (@Tine244) September 23, 2019

Reporters? No liberal activists. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) September 23, 2019

What these women have tried to do to Kavanaugh makes dirty journalism look like child’s play.

