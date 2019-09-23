Poor Jim Acosta.

Someone get this guy a box or two of tissues, would ya’?

From The Daily Caller:

In video obtained by The Daily Caller, Acosta trashes America, wondering if the country is still the same place his family immigrated to.

“The question that I ask all of you is, what are you doing on a daily basis to make sure that we’re passing on to the next generation of our kids and grand kids a better country than the one that we have right now?” Acosta said.

He bemoaned the fact that Trump called the media the “enemy of the people,” and wondered who Trump would target next.

“I think we also have to take stock of what we’re doing at home, what we’re doing in our communities, what’s happening in our daily lives that is contributing to this culture of just viciousness,” Acosta also said.

“We’ve become a vicious, nasty country.”