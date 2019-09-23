Poor Jim Acosta.
Someone get this guy a box or two of tissues, would ya’?
CNN’s Jim Acosta: America Has Become A ‘Vicious, Nasty Country’ https://t.co/Dx456R622Y
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2019
From The Daily Caller:
In video obtained by The Daily Caller, Acosta trashes America, wondering if the country is still the same place his family immigrated to.
“The question that I ask all of you is, what are you doing on a daily basis to make sure that we’re passing on to the next generation of our kids and grand kids a better country than the one that we have right now?” Acosta said.
He bemoaned the fact that Trump called the media the “enemy of the people,” and wondered who Trump would target next.
“I think we also have to take stock of what we’re doing at home, what we’re doing in our communities, what’s happening in our daily lives that is contributing to this culture of just viciousness,” Acosta also said.
“We’ve become a vicious, nasty country.”
Boo hoo.
The only thing more pathetic than how self-centered this guy is is his shocking lack of self-awareness.
Does he really think Trump made the country ‘nasty and vicious’ all on his own?
He left out: "in large part due to my networks rhetoric and left wing propaganda". There you go @Acosta, I fixed it for you. #CNNSUCKS
— Jenna 🇺🇸 (@VerucaSalt85) September 23, 2019
Guess the book tour was a failure?
— Jellenne (@jellen805) September 23, 2019
“The house is on fire,” says the arsonist.
— Phil D. Grasshopper (@GrasshopperPhil) September 23, 2019
He needs to stop watching CNN. Like everyone else has.
— We Need More Coolidge (@PaineInTheNeck) September 23, 2019
Look at what you’ve built, @acosta.
— Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) September 23, 2019
If Acosta wants a prime reason why, he can find a mirror and look at it
— Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) September 23, 2019
Well Jimmy boy when you are part of the problem, you can’t be part of the solution.
— Mike Bryant (@kazoomike) September 23, 2019
It’s like he doesn’t realize he works for CNN.
Dear Diary,
Twitchy wrote about me again, Diary … they’re such meanie heads …
