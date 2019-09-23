Last week, Beto O’Rourke bragged that Texans would happily give their AR-15s to the government.

Not just give them up but they’d ‘happily’ do so.

It’s like Robert Francis O’Rourke has no idea who Texans really are …

The Blaze’s Sara Gonzales just decimated Beto and his claim in a kicka*s video that will make you fist-pump.

Beto O'Rourke says Texans would happily give their AR-15's to the government. Really?! A REAL Texan's response from @SaraGonzalesTX… pic.twitter.com/tYRCzXl4gs — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) September 21, 2019

And she called him Beta.

Clearly dude was dropped on his head — Holli Padilla (@pitbullmom320) September 21, 2019

Or he ate a bunch of paint chips as a kid.

Maybe that furry costume he liked to wear had some sort of chemical in it.

Head injury from playing air guitar?

Alternative headline: former TX congressman has never met a Texan… — Jack of All Tirades (@JakofAllTirades) September 21, 2019

The only thing that would make this headline more perfect is adding his real name, Robert Francis.

