If you spend anytime on social media today, especially on Twitter, you’ll no doubt come across the #ShutDownDC tag highlighting a group of goombahs who think shutting down traffic (you know, with a bunch of running cars) is somehow a good idea when you’re fighting climate change.

No one ever accused these folks of being the sharpest tools in the shed.

Julio Rosas has been good enough to create a thread of the crazy, the funny, and some of the best signs that he’s seen at today’s so-called protest. So far.

Enjoy.

One of the Shut Down D.C climate change protesters with a #BirthStrike sign. pic.twitter.com/pcIb7i3UFs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

Still not having an issue with these people claiming they won’t have kids.

Here's a better view of the Shut Down D.C. climate protesters blocking Massachusetts Avenue and North Capitol Street. pic.twitter.com/uvUWXjq1se — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

Looks sorta … tiny.

The climate protesters are now throwing confetti and dancing in the intersection while chanting "Climate Justice, now!" pic.twitter.com/ozkZZVLJuT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

Confetti … litter.

And dancing.

That’ll show those carbon emissions!

More confetti throwing by climate protesters while chanting "hey hey ho ho fossil fuels have got to go!" pic.twitter.com/MI4hp4qpBK — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

As they block cars making said cars burn more fossil fuel.

Derp.

Here is a sample of the traffic jam caused by the Shut Down D.C. climate protesters. pic.twitter.com/dEVe1GvRIi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

D.C. police tell me some of the climate protesters handcuffed themselves to the boat. pic.twitter.com/LUuQdP0iEq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

They handcuffed themselves to a boat.

Well, that’ll totally save the planet.

Shew!

So it looks like the Shut Down D.C. protesters managed to chain their arms in tubes around the boat, forcing police to cut the tubes to get them out. pic.twitter.com/gpWIC7BPvo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

The footage is pretty whack but the signs make the thread …

One of the signs at the Shut Down D.C. protest. pic.twitter.com/6OUgE4VVQH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

What a toughie.

Some of the posters being put up by the climate protesters. pic.twitter.com/otHNnx4NgA — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

Eat the rich.

Every billionaire is bad.

But sure, these people are totally sane and stuff.

Totally.

Some more dancing by the Shut Down D.C. protesters. pic.twitter.com/hSM134Kr2L — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

Is it just us or do these yahoos seriously need to get a job?

D.C. police have now removed all of the climate protesters who chained themselves to the boat. They tell me they're not arresting the protesters. pic.twitter.com/7kjS9yWxRS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

Saved!

The climate protesters are now shouting at the @AEI building. pic.twitter.com/IYidE60dva — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

My body realizing it's going to have to chase down liberal protesters all over a city on very little sleep and no breakfast. pic.twitter.com/bV23bQnpa7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes, man.

Related:

‘FIGHT!’ Conservative woman takes Lefty talking points about the Right being ‘racist, homophobic, sexist bigots’ apart in EPIC thread

Take THAT evil govt. man! Footage of ‘climate change activists’ from #ShutDownDC will SURELY win over hearts and minds (watch)

‘My view is you’re full of SH*T’: For SOME reason Tom Nichols picked a fight with RedSteeze and YEAH, it didn’t go so hot for him