Conservative Amy Curtis was good enough to put together a thread all but dismantling the Left’s favorite talking points about the Right.

Basically that we’re all racist, homophobic, sexist, and bigots.

Sorry, Islamophobic as well … and probably some transphobic thing but you get the picture.

The Left spends a good bit of time pushing the narrative that the Right is filled with bad people instead of combatting ideas, which tells us they really don’t have a whole lot of original ideas of their own in the first place.

Pretty sad, right?

Curtis’ thread rules.

“You righties are racist, homophobic, sexist bigots! You can’t be trusted with guns because you’ve got violent fantasies!” – Things leftists say. https://t.co/ysS7jeoJ0m — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

SO good.

The reality: NC teacher suspended for saying Mike Pence should be shot in the head: https://t.co/SqXmgAToa0 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

But … orange man bad?

Hodgkinson, a Bernie supporter, fired 70 rounds at the Republican Congressional baseball practice in 2017, injuring several and almost killing Steve Scalise. https://t.co/PubwfY4zVJ pic.twitter.com/gZvMjsEutk — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

Oof.

Not only is the person behind the 1619 project a racist, the NYT seems to have a problem with racist staffers who have to delete old tweets: https://t.co/WdrOxsSocR — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

Seems the NYT has a really bad habit of hiring and protecting racists.

The governor of Virginia and the Prime Minister of Canada both wore blackface on multiple occasions. https://t.co/ACFkGicE3C https://t.co/0AmbKDchEX — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

Don’t forget Virginia’s AG also admitted to wearing blackface.

Saira Rao, a blue check verified Tweeter, is notorious for her tirades against white people. https://t.co/lA2sRf3rJk — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

Hey, thanks Amy!

They routinely make homophobic slurs against Republicans, and against any gay/lesbian/trans who is conservative. https://t.co/SENEvmZnxr — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

In their little minds being gay is somehow a bad thing.

Lindsey Graham is one of their favorite targets of homophobia. https://t.co/hY08He9sP4https://t.co/2sRxrPFV6ghttps://t.co/8qX68zkZ1q — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

Pivoting back to violence, remember all the assassination chic of Bush and Trump and Republicans in general? https://t.co/uGVFRBGPWF — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

Didn’t she actually move?

So don’t give these assholes one iota of power over your life. Not one. Stop trying to play nice and start pushing back. FIGHT. They’re hypocrites in the purest sense of the word, and deserve no quarter or influence over the decent men and women they smear on a daily basis. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 22, 2019

HELL YEAH!

FIGHT!

