We are living in some seriously scary times folks, and NOT because the planet is eventually going to implode or explode or whatever in 12 years.

Look at this tweet ironically from a site called, ‘The Conversation.’

It's time to ban climate denialism in the media. A piece from @crikey_news on our decision to ban climate change deniers from commenting on our site and why, according to @chrisjwarren, the media has a responsibility to stop them. https://t.co/ZaOu0uGEti — The Conversation (@ConversationEDU) September 23, 2019

Nothing says you want to have a conversation like telling the media to silence people you disagree with.

Gosh, this seems a lot like … well, fascism.

From The Conversation:

We believe conversations are integral to sharing knowledge, but those who are fixated on dodgy ideas in the face of decades of peer-reviewed science are nothing but dangerous. It is counterproductive to present the evidence and then immediately undermine it by giving space to trolls. The hopeless debates between those with evidence and those who fabricate simply stalls action. As a reader, author or commenter, we need your help. If you see something that is misinformation, please don’t engage, simply report it.

Simply report it.

Shut it down.

Silence people.

But sure, climate change isn’t a cult.

Classy, right?

The thing about the term "climate deniers" is that it has expanded to include anyone who doesn't think that dismantling capitalism is the only way to deal with ecological problems. https://t.co/3ln2Od1cwq — neontaster (@neontaster) December 31, 2018

That's just what religious cults do. They ban opposing opinions. Science, on the other hand, addresses opposing opinions and proves them false or true. There is no consensus. — Crash(ed) Letalien (@Coach_Crash) September 23, 2019

No one denies climate. — Seeing a pattern here… (@just8anapple) September 23, 2019

Dissent will not be permitted. Sounds real sciencey… — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 23, 2019

Oh, and it gets better … just look at the comments on this thread:

The argument is over. No one should be engaging with them at all.leave them out on the rotting limb. — victoriamoore (@victori92735456) September 23, 2019

They really think like this.

Absolutely! Yes, fantastic idea. — Lenka Thompson (@lenkathompson1) September 23, 2019

Banning of climate denialism in the media needed to happen at least 10 years ago. We should currently be at the stage where climate denialism is being banned in Parliament. — Celia Green (@CeliaEGreen) September 23, 2019

Banning ideas.

We wish we could say this is unreal but sadly it’s all too real.

It’s time to change your name from The Conversation because clearly you don’t want to have one. — Todd 🔸 (@ideapalooza) September 23, 2019

Bingo.

