It would appear that Fox News apologized to Greta Thunberg for comments made by Michael Knowles.

Granted, his comments were taken from her own mother’s book but we digress.

Here is their statement:

Fox News statement: “The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful – we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.”https://t.co/xntmck7flY https://t.co/UEx056C2el — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) September 24, 2019

And then Andrew Kaczynski brought up Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham compared her to Children of the Corn on her show tonight.https://t.co/H8uwV25bxe — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) September 24, 2019

Probably NOT the smartest thing Laura could have said but in the grand scheme of things … eh.

But CNN’s head PR guy, Matt Dornic, decided he’d had just about enough and tweeted something well, very CNN-like.

This is disgusting. And I’m so tired of hearing: “but Shep, but Chris, but Bret.” If you work for Fox News, you’re complicit. And if you’re one of the aforementioned journalists, your names and faces are being used to mask bigotry, hate and prejudice. So shame on you too. https://t.co/9YLw3CoMZv — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) September 24, 2019

Do you think Matt cried a little while he wrote this?

Asking for a friend.

Normal tweet from CNN’s PR guy. https://t.co/dNfhJusWse — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2019

Steeze is only sort of kidding.

Matt, is this an official network statement? Hard to tell these days. https://t.co/dNfhJusWse — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2019

HA.

Where does "platforming actual nazis" fall on the scale of complicity? pic.twitter.com/TK90B91CgS — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 24, 2019

Oopsie.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 24, 2019

Us too.

Poor Matt.

This is quite something, Matt. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 24, 2019

And it ain’t good.

Well @cnn should not have gave Trump free airtime during the primary. They propped him up. — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts 🦅🇺🇸 (@mrs_pinky85) September 24, 2019

Ingraham SUUUUUUUUCK. But Fox are your direct competitors. Pardon me for questioning your motives here. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 24, 2019

We’re not even sure CNN is competing with Fox News these days.

Your network likened a 16-year-old to the KKK: https://t.co/WZskTftxN8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2019

“Complicit”🙄 You are all pearl clutching drama queens. What has been done to Greta is a whole new low for the left. An autistic girl has been led to the slaughter, and made to believe she and everyone else will die if all left wing talking points are not put into action. — jennydee (@jenndee19) September 24, 2019

CNN is very fake news — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 24, 2019

you work at CNN pic.twitter.com/eGDlx6X6Lc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2019

God damned Fox News contributors. pic.twitter.com/5zfC4JtkgS — Jake R. (@jaker1419) September 24, 2019

Wow, this dude got WORKED.

Heh.

