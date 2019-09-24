Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t even trying to hide it anymore. She is openly pushing to end capitalism while using the supposed end of the world to scare people into following her ridiculous and dangerous ideas.

Take a gander at this video.

Wait, you know what? This isn’t really a video, this is straight-up propaganda.

Watch.

Anything less than a solution on the scale of the crisis is a form of climate denial. It’s time for #GenerationGND. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/AgnVs06Tag — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 23, 2019

AOC is deliberately trying to terrify people.

That’s all there is to it.

IDEA. Build a giant fan on the moon, turn it on, and let the solar wind cool the Earth. Safe, effective, and 100% sustainable. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 23, 2019

Whoa.

Hey, that one broad thought the military could drop rocks from the moon to kill people so why not?

“Adopt all my socialist horse manure or you hate the planet.” — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 23, 2019

She’s just awful.

Nothing stopping the people who believe this to cease using all petroleum based products and capitalist-produced inventions immediately. You all must:

Stop heating/cooling your homes.

Bike everywhere

No more cell phones (plastics)

No more Social Media. Let me know how it goes. — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 23, 2019

Right? Get busy, AOC.

Oh look, you're creating a whole new generation of neurotics based on junk science. Your minions in training. Who's going to pay for all those therapy sessions? — CAROLINA BULLDOG 🐾 (@Latheman1791) September 23, 2019

What she and the Left are doing with this type of fear-mongering could indeed cause all sorts of mental illness in the people watching and listening to them.

This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen all day — Brock Atkins (@batkins6011) September 23, 2019

Right … — Stephen Tock (@stock73) September 23, 2019

there is no such thing as climate denial. grow up. — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) September 23, 2019

This ladies and gentlemen is called racketeering. It’s where you invent a problem and then ask people to give you things to help save them from the problem you invented. — Scott S (@scotts_3101) September 23, 2019

Controlling your life is what this is all about and the lemmings are gladly handing over their rights. Amazing pic.twitter.com/t0ZPcw0TkA — You Too (@youtoorulz) September 23, 2019

It’s crazy, right?

Millions of young American are going to feel stupid in 10 years. Especially when they realize they've been misled by you and a bunch of power hungry Democrats….all at their expense. — Corky Farmer 🇺🇲 (@cufarmer) September 23, 2019

Government can’t even count votes correctly. How’s it going to change the climate? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 24, 2019

Heh.

Nice alarmist language. Anything for more state control of the economy. Good old Watermelon Environmentalism: Green out outside, very RED on the inside. — Liberty Farmer (@libertyfarmer4u) September 23, 2019

Totally misinformed and misguided. Climate change is a natural thing. The Earth has been warmer in the past and colder. Before humans. All of our planets in the solar system are warming up…. It is the frequency (vibration) that is changing and causing the warming. — Patriot (@HerbergerWayne) September 23, 2019

Did you know? In 1989, the UN predicted “entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by rising sea levels" by 2000. We’re now two decades past. Nations aren't missing. We're living longer, healthier, and wealthier lives. Don't believe the #climatechange hysteria. — Shimi Kohn (@KohnShimi) September 23, 2019

They’ve been telling us the world will end for decades.

Because the earth’s climate has never changed except in the last 100

years. — Brian from the thing (@Brian60days) September 23, 2019

Nope.

You're a genius. Tell us great one. What is the one and only precise solution? — James Matthews (@camper6265) September 23, 2019

Ding ding ding.

