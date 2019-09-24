Kevin McCarthy did an excellent job of reminding everyone how absolutely ridiculous Adam Schiff has been during the even more ridiculous Trump/Russia collusion hoax. Remember that time he swore he had proof that Trump colluded and he never produced it?

We do.

And so does Kevin.

Watch.

Remember what Adam Schiff said two years ago—that he had proof, beyond circumstantial, of collusion. He lied. Let's not make the same mistake again. pic.twitter.com/2Xi8IeJatT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 23, 2019

In other words, Democrats have not done themselves any favors playing the boy who cried wolf for YEARS NOW.

And Adam Schiff has been the worst.

That being said, guess Mr. Schitt (ahem) didn’t like Kevin making a fool of him …

Actually Kevin, Mueller's report confirmed that in 2016, the Trump campaign had multiple contacts with Russians, welcomed their help, & then lied to cover it up. See for yourself: https://t.co/eIiZkj6AcO I don’t know what's in the whistleblower report. But I intend to find out. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 23, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Adam is pretending he didn’t tell the world he himself had proof Trump colluded.

And now he’s being all big and bad about this new whistleblower story which also looks to be another embarrassing nothing-burger for the Left.

Too funny.

I figure at this point you've got to be terrified what is going to happen when indictments for trying to frame a sitting president for a crime he didn't commit come down. But ya know, Ted Bundy proclaimed his innocence to the end too! — Renegade Sailor 🇺🇸 (@Renegade_Sailor) September 23, 2019

Ouch.

Why isn’t Adam Schiff being investigated? — Samuel Yeagley (@SamuelYeagley) September 23, 2019

Because he’s a Democrat.

He KNOWINGLY lied. An important distinction. — RepublicBob (@Republic_Bob) September 23, 2019

Hey man, Adam has to do his part to keep the base anxious and desperate so they don’t start turning on Democrats for wasting so much of their time and money on one wild goose chase after another. That and he doesn’t want them figuring out Democrats have done NOTHING but throw one temper tantrum after another since taking a majority in the House.

Talk about embarrassing.

