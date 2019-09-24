Ben Domenech put together a fairly funny and fact-filled thread about the damage Democrats are doing to their own party by pushing for impeachment, not to mention the political gift they’re all but handing to Trump and the Republicans.

There’s a reason Nancy Pelosi has been resisting impeachment …

Until now.

Pelosi's grip loosens, her attempts to slow-walk are rejected. She's the smartest Democratic politician alive not named Bill Clinton, and her caucus refuses to listen. https://t.co/ssu340SU4h — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 24, 2019

The Democrats simply can’t get out of their own way.

But you knew that.

Pelosi has been the steady hand preventing the Democrats from going all Terrence Howard, but she can't stand forever against the fully armed and operational force of the corporate media. https://t.co/e97YUiHhmT — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 24, 2019

Between the media and congressional children like ‘The Squad,’ what do you expect?

Support for impeachment has actually gone down in the past two years. Politico reported it was at 43 percent in May of 2017. It's at 37 percent today. https://t.co/sw7lJfiPzt — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 24, 2019

But sure, Dems, go with impeachment.

Let us know how that works out for you.

In Daring Move, Pelosi Risks Democratic Majority In Attempt To Make Mike Pence President — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 24, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Two big problems I believe exist, while lacking the drill down polling data to prove it: The overwhelming majority of Americans in swing districts do not support impeachment; the majority of those who do support it think impeachment = removal. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 24, 2019

They don’t really understand how it works or what it means.

Agreed.

Those close to Pelosi already spinning this as her being forced into it against her instincts. If she was confident it was the right move, this would not be the narrative. https://t.co/b5YMdyhYSC — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 24, 2019

Bingo.

Not sure how Swing Counties were defined in this poll, but: yeeeeeeah. Not good. https://t.co/EjLxMxEcJF — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 24, 2019

Wow.

Not good at all.

Plus Trump has said he will release the entire transcript of the call with President Zelensky of Ukraine so even more problematic.

Democrats will respond to the release of the transcript by saying that it's not enough, and their allies in the media will concur. This is getting great. https://t.co/GHLDHmDDv2 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 24, 2019

They’d be better off admitting they just want to impeach him because they’re big babies who can’t deal with losing an election.

‘This is about the Constitution. ROFL.’

*popcorn*

