Ben Domenech put together a fairly funny and fact-filled thread about the damage Democrats are doing to their own party by pushing for impeachment, not to mention the political gift they’re all but handing to Trump and the Republicans.

There’s a reason Nancy Pelosi has been resisting impeachment …

Until now.

The Democrats simply can’t get out of their own way.

But you knew that.

Between the media and congressional children like ‘The Squad,’ what do you expect?

But sure, Dems, go with impeachment.

Let us know how that works out for you.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They don’t really understand how it works or what it means.

Agreed.

Bingo.

Wow.

Not good at all.

Plus Trump has said he will release the entire transcript of the call with President Zelensky of Ukraine so even more problematic.

They’d be better off admitting they just want to impeach him because they’re big babies who can’t deal with losing an election.

‘This is about the Constitution. ROFL.’

*popcorn*

