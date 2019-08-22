Don’t even let anyone tell you that Beto O’Rourke’s not willing to engage with his ideological opposition. Just look at how he goes to gun shows despite wanting to institute a mandatory gun buyback, aka confiscation, program:

Was that the same gun show where he learned that “an AR-15 costs $395 for a lifetime”?

Trending

Well, to be fair, Beto probably doesn’t look as manly around a bunch of dudes with guns as he does around a tire.

Though it is touching that Beto wants to work together with a bunch of racists.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AK 47background checksBeto O'Rourkegun buybacksgun controlgun showguns