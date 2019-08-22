Don’t even let anyone tell you that Beto O’Rourke’s not willing to engage with his ideological opposition. Just look at how he goes to gun shows despite wanting to institute a mandatory gun buyback, aka confiscation, program:
At a gun show, a seller told me we need better background checks. An owner of an AK-47 told me he’d do anything to keep his kids safe. A Trump supporter told me he’s open to buybacks. We need to stop writing one another off—because only together can we end this epidemic. pic.twitter.com/EEquQ2stM2
Was that the same gun show where he learned that “an AR-15 costs $395 for a lifetime”?
This…this didn't happen.
Chance this never happened 100%
None of this happened. https://t.co/7MqkiCFgO3
So… You had "conversations" with gun owners and sellers at a gun show, but you have no videos of these conversations! You have a freaking video of you "changing" a tire, but not of a conversation that supports your position.
I call BS!
Well, to be fair, Beto probably doesn’t look as manly around a bunch of dudes with guns as he does around a tire.
Though it is touching that Beto wants to work together with a bunch of racists.
"only together", says the guy who believes our country was founded on racism. Go away, dude.
