Don’t even let anyone tell you that Beto O’Rourke’s not willing to engage with his ideological opposition. Just look at how he goes to gun shows despite wanting to institute a mandatory gun buyback, aka confiscation, program:

At a gun show, a seller told me we need better background checks. An owner of an AK-47 told me he’d do anything to keep his kids safe. A Trump supporter told me he’s open to buybacks. We need to stop writing one another off—because only together can we end this epidemic. pic.twitter.com/EEquQ2stM2 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 22, 2019

Was that the same gun show where he learned that “an AR-15 costs $395 for a lifetime”?

This…this didn't happen. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) August 22, 2019

Chance this never happened 100% — Herb (@Herb96325952) August 22, 2019

So… You had "conversations" with gun owners and sellers at a gun show, but you have no videos of these conversations! You have a freaking video of you "changing" a tire, but not of a conversation that supports your position. I call BS! — Biggfootdad (@biggfootdad) August 22, 2019

Well, to be fair, Beto probably doesn’t look as manly around a bunch of dudes with guns as he does around a tire.

Though it is touching that Beto wants to work together with a bunch of racists.