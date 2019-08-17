Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign re-relaunch took place in Texas on Thursday, and he’s off and running (again). One of O’Rourke’s first stops since his latest campaign reboot was in Arkansas at a gun show:

Beto O’Rourke just went to a gun show in Conway, Arkansas where he spoke with firearm owners & sellers about gun violence. He spent about 30 minutes discussing possible solutions with people who had agreements and disagreements with the fmr congressman. ✍🏻 coming @ABCPolitics pic.twitter.com/aq9fIdrO0P — Jeffrey Cook (@JeffreyCook) August 17, 2019

We won’t solve the challenges we face with half steps, half measures, or half the country. That’s why we’re going everywhere, including to gun shows, to meet Americans where they are—and bring them into our campaign. https://t.co/aUVDwHV8ON — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 17, 2019

Around that time O’Rourke tweeted this scorching hot take:

Insulin costs $450 a month. An AR-15 costs $395 for a lifetime. It shouldn’t be more affordable to kill than to stay alive. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 17, 2019

Does he sound a bit like David Hogg?

Wut — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 17, 2019

Then work on the latter and leave the rest of us alone. — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) August 17, 2019

Sadly candidates like O’Rourke have no intention of leaving people alone if they’re elected.

$395 for an AR?

Where?

What brand? — Kimber USA 🇺🇸 (@jmatteo76) August 17, 2019

where you getting an ar-15 for $395? all the ones i've looked at were atleast 700+ — jordan (@IPaSTaZI) August 17, 2019

Dude. That's a deal on that AR-15. DM me the deets, Roberto. https://t.co/RsadggtxzJ — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) August 17, 2019

And that’s $395 “for a lifetime,” meaning we must have missed it when ammunition and upkeep became absolutely free.

Non sequitur of the month. https://t.co/iF1VsEVx2f — Joel Engel (@joelengel) August 17, 2019

O’Rourke took such a hard swing for the non-sequitur fences that he’s lucky he didn’t dislocate a shoulder.

I guess no one's buying any parts or ammunition for this AR-15 or ever cleaning it. https://t.co/tSHL7qG2PZ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 17, 2019

How much does a hammer, or a butcher knife cost? — Jennifer Elmore (@jelmoreak) August 17, 2019

Shhhhh don’t ruin his narrative — Tyler (@geaux_tiguhs) August 17, 2019

So much of the Democrat narrative comes pre-ruined. And even taking O’Rourke’s numbers at face value, it’s still a backfire: