Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke believes the United States was founded on racism and is still racist today.

This reaffirms his implication last week on CNN that he believes all Trump voters are racist.

A statement that was backed up by another presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, on Sunday.

They constantly fail to see the conundrum of their reckless words:  If everything is considered racist, then how can actual racism be identified?

There must be a memo circulating among Democrat candidates saying that in order to win the election, they must call into question the character of every American who’s ever lived.

And to the extent that elements of racism do still exist in the U.S. today, who is Beto O’Rourke to try to address it?

By what right does Mr. O’Rourke (or any Democrat running for president in 2019) dare assert that the United States was founded upon racism?

