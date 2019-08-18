Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke believes the United States was founded on racism and is still racist today.

Our country was founded on racism—and is still racist today. In Arkansas, I said why I believe there’s no denying this reality; and why it’s on all of us to change it. pic.twitter.com/cHLKmCMGEB — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 18, 2019

This reaffirms his implication last week on CNN that he believes all Trump voters are racist.

Drop out, dude: Looks like Robert Francis O’Rourke’s strategy to break two percent is calling all Trump voters racist https://t.co/4ayukm0cEq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 11, 2019

A statement that was backed up by another presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, on Sunday.

Deplorables 2.0? Pete Buttigieg asked by CNN whether voting for Trump is a ‘racist act’ https://t.co/kbx1hDbmLZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 18, 2019

They constantly fail to see the conundrum of their reckless words: If everything is considered racist, then how can actual racism be identified?

How can this message fail? https://t.co/vRCITpxpVE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2019

There must be a memo circulating among Democrat candidates saying that in order to win the election, they must call into question the character of every American who’s ever lived.

Heading into 2020 and the Democratic platform is unabashedly, "Vote for us or you're racist." https://t.co/D7780y3W8b — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 18, 2019

“You’re the worst, and so were your forefathers!” Is not typically a winning message. https://t.co/QwvC7WuxNG — Cody Derespina (@CDerespina) August 18, 2019

Beto may be way behind in the polls, but he does get first prize for most annoying and sanctimonious candidate https://t.co/RcGEkZAeE9 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 18, 2019

And to the extent that elements of racism do still exist in the U.S. today, who is Beto O’Rourke to try to address it?

“So elect me, a privileged but woke white person, to fix it.” https://t.co/SlK061Mu5U — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2019

Do the members of our garbage ruling class think that normal people don’t notice how much the elite hates them? https://t.co/Tz6NZsRAiU — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 18, 2019

By what right does Mr. O’Rourke (or any Democrat running for president in 2019) dare assert that the United States was founded upon racism?

And I thought it had something to do with “all men are created equal”, endowed with certain unalienable rights, including “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” https://t.co/prUtNQ4XwQ — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 18, 2019

