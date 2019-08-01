‘It’s payback’: NYC man claims he was assaulted for wearing a MAGA hat — and these fine people think he totally deserved it

A New York City art gallery owner claims that he was physically attacked by a group of teens because he was wearing a MAGA hat:

New York man says he was attacked by group of teens for wearing MAGA hat https://t.co/KFlmGGJDGY pic.twitter.com/b4tgXI79BM — The Hill (@thehill) August 1, 2019

More from The Hill:

[Jahangir “John” Turan] claims he was “jumped” by a group of about 15 young people who yelled obscenities like “f— Trump” before allegedly assaulting him. He accused one teenager of smashing his head into a scaffolding pole, resulting in severe bruises and a swollen eye. “It all happened within 10 seconds,” he said. “I jumped out, crossed the street and called the police.” Turan told the outlet that he suffered a fracture in his cheek and will hear from a specialist if there has been any permanent damage to his sight. “It’s sad to get beat up for wearing this hat. This is America,” Turan said.

If his account is true, shame on his attackers and on anyone who condones this kind of politically motivated violence. And make no mistake: There are plenty who condone it.

I've been reliably told that if you support Trump, you are a racist and deserve it.#LiberalLogic https://t.co/MLOYGjz3C8 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 1, 2019

Here are some people who truly believe that:

Why don’t I care? — Hans Spiker (@HansSpiker) August 1, 2019

Good — scusi not scusi (@SamHausner) August 1, 2019

Put a Trump Steak on it !! — jooee!! (@mojoes3) August 1, 2019

Punching Nazis. — citizenxoxo (@citizen_xoxo) August 1, 2019

Wearing a MAGA is like wearing a KKK hood to many of us. N — bgNews (@bgNews4) August 1, 2019

I will never get brown people with a MAGA hat #delusional — TunisianFellow 🇹🇳 (@FellowTunisian) August 1, 2019

It's payback for all his shit the rump gives out. Such an idiot to wear it — Robert Holcomb (@RobertH35083809) August 1, 2019

Anyone supporting @realDonaldTrump after two years of his insanely bigoted rhetoric are themselves bigots. And I don’t have sympathy for bigots who get their asses kicked. — Scott Imrich (@simrich) August 1, 2019

Hey if you go out wearing nazi garb, be prepared for the consequences as well — personified (@ChechitoElche) August 1, 2019

Your hat equals a swastika and kkk hood you racist fool.

Immigrant children are dying while being caged by your cult leader while he sells weapons to a dictator commiting Yemen's genocide — Jhobbs (@JJHobbs12) August 1, 2019

And rightly he should be. That is a Klan hood. — WingDinger (@WingDinger5) August 1, 2019

Reap what you sow 🤷🏻‍♂️✅ — S.K. Holler-in (@shallo4855) August 1, 2019

LIFE'S A BITCH! — Clutch Cargo's Big Gay Adventure (@paddlefoot62) August 1, 2019

