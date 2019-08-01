‘It’s payback’: NYC man claims he was assaulted for wearing a MAGA hat — and these fine people think he totally deserved it

Posted at 3:36 pm on August 01, 2019 by Sarah D

A New York City art gallery owner claims that he was physically attacked by a group of teens because he was wearing a MAGA hat:

ADVERTISEMENT

More from The Hill:

[Jahangir “John” Turan] claims he was “jumped” by a group of about 15 young people who yelled obscenities like “f— Trump” before allegedly assaulting him.

He accused one teenager of smashing his head into a scaffolding pole, resulting in severe bruises and a swollen eye.

“It all happened within 10 seconds,” he said. “I jumped out, crossed the street and called the police.”

Turan told the outlet that he suffered a fracture in his cheek and will hear from a specialist if there has been any permanent damage to his sight.

“It’s sad to get beat up for wearing this hat. This is America,” Turan said.

If his account is true, shame on his attackers and on anyone who condones this kind of politically motivated violence. And make no mistake: There are plenty who condone it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some people who truly believe that:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

***

Related:

The new McCarthyism: Alyssa Milano paints everyone who wears a MAGA cap as a Klansman

Huh … loser ‘brave’ enough to harass man in MAGA hat on video protects her account

Here’s another small reminder to liberals to just leave people in MAGA hats alone

‘IT’S A HAT’: Now a 14-year-old in Florida says a school bus aide threw a fit over his MAGA hat

SAD! TDS sufferers cheer woman who slashed a man’s tire at the sight of a MAGA hat


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
US News

President Warren will keep America safe by giving other nations a free first nuclear strike

ad placeholder
Media

‘Yikes!’ MSNBC has a polling buzzkill for 2020 Dems pushing open borders, Medicare for all & insuring illegals

ad placeholder
US News

Judicial Watch: FOIA’d docs show FBI went to James Comey’s house to collect Trump-related memos after he was fired (2 were ‘missing’)

ad placeholder
International events

‘Just FYI’: Brandon Darby shows Jim Acosta ‘what actual danger to journalists looks like’

ad placeholder
US News

C’mon man! Five senior campaign officials assure us Joe Biden is ‘ready to throw down’ at second debate

ad placeholder
Media

Tough break: Brian Stelter says Donald Trump’s ‘hateful tweets make journalists less safe’

ad placeholder
US News

AOC helps defend herself from charges of anti-Semitism by promoting and aligning herself with anti-Semitic orgs

ad placeholder
US News

‘Somewhere Ted Cruz is chuckling’: Beto O’Rourke’s claim that he can take Texas from Trump hits a snag

ad placeholder
Media

‘Nice journalisming’: WaPo Magazine blows the lid off another ‘hidden Russia connection’ to Donald Trump

ad placeholder
Entertainment

‘Re-education camp’d’! Mario Lopez caves to the Wokeness Mob, apologizes for ‘ignorant and insensitive’ remarks

ad placeholder
Media

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin’s slam on the Democratic debate is pretty embarrassing for him (and for CNN, of course)

ad placeholder
US News

Paging Al Sharpton! Trump War Room digs up damning footage of Elijah Cummings blowing a ‘racist’ dog whistle [video]

ad placeholder
Media

Astute Resisters point to Donald Trump calling Don Lemon ‘the dumbest man on television’ as proof that he’s a racist

ad placeholder
US News

GOOD NEWS! Kimberly Klacik gets results, private contractor now cleaning up notorious Baltimore location

ad placeholder
US News

UH OH! Bernie Sanders did NOT like Mitt Romney pointing out his ‘socialist agenda’ fails