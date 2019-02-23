This is a tiny news story, but it seems relevant after seeing that surveillance video of the two brothers who “attacked” actor Jussie Smollett buying red caps to along with their black ski masks to hide their race more than their faces.

And with all the tweets from celebrities and politicians claiming President Trump’s rhetoric was responsible for Smollett’s “attack,” we’re waiting for someone to condemn people like Alyssa Milano who inspire people with TDS to lash out after being told a red MAGA cap is no different than a white Klan hood or a swastika. Of course, if they’re fed garbage like that they’re going to harass elderly men on video and think of themselves as “brave.”

In any case, stop doing this:

NBC Boston has video of the incident.

She also reportedly hit the man shooting the video in the head on her way out.

Santos, 41, has been charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

It’s really not that hard.

