This is a tiny news story, but it seems relevant after seeing that surveillance video of the two brothers who “attacked” actor Jussie Smollett buying red caps to along with their black ski masks to hide their race more than their faces.

And with all the tweets from celebrities and politicians claiming President Trump’s rhetoric was responsible for Smollett’s “attack,” we’re waiting for someone to condemn people like Alyssa Milano who inspire people with TDS to lash out after being told a red MAGA cap is no different than a white Klan hood or a swastika. Of course, if they’re fed garbage like that they’re going to harass elderly men on video and think of themselves as “brave.”

In any case, stop doing this:

Rosaine Santos was charged with assault and battery after hitting a MAGA hat off a man’s head at a Mexican Restaurant in Falmouth. When police asked why she did it, she allegedly said he was a “motherf*cker” for supporting @realDonaldTrump. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/8gqbALJk49 — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 21, 2019

NBC Boston has video of the incident.

Police say Santos smelled of alcohol. Her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Her speech was slurred. “She continued to raise her voice and yell profanities.” @NBC10Boston — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 21, 2019

She also reportedly hit the man shooting the video in the head on her way out.

Police say they had to carry Santos into their cruiser. Santos refused to leave the cruiser when they got to the police station. When she got out, she fell to the ground and officers had to remove her high heels so she could walk. @NBC10Boston — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 21, 2019

When she was getting booked, she kept yelling profanities at police and gave an officer the middle finger @NBC10Boston — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 21, 2019

Just reached Santos by phone. She said “no thank you” and hung up @NBC10Boston — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 21, 2019

Santos, 41, has been charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

This is so out of hand. These nuts think the hat gives them permission to attack the people wearing them. pic.twitter.com/1ZbJakYVGN — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) February 22, 2019

It’s really not that hard.

