If you had any doubt that the media were trying to make themselves look even worse with the Covington Catholic High School story look no further than Noah Berlatsky’s take on Nick Sandmann.

Well, on Nick’s hat.

This has truly become the Left’s ‘the skirt was too short’ moment, doncha think?

Opinion | Noah Berlatsky: Covington Catholic kid Nick Sandmann said he was an silent bystander. But his MAGA hat spoke for him. https://t.co/Nly1Xl0niR – @NBCNewsTHINK — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2019

Epically bad.

From NBC News:

Obviously, not everyone who wears a MAGA hat is a member of a far-right gang devoted to street violence. Nor does everyone who wears a MAGA hat insult or attack marginalized people. But everyone who wears a MAGA hat should know that they are associating themselves with Trump’s exclusionist, angry rhetoric. Everyone who wears a MAGA hat should know that many marginalized people see the hat as a symbol of hate.

Holy Hell.

the insistence that a hat meant to make a political statement somehow isn't political is something else. Also the pretense that any fo these folks are concerned about sexual assault when they're defending Trump. https://t.co/mDIhPIUsBW — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

Noah doesn’t seem all that thrilled with being called out for claiming Nick’s hat was to blame for a bunch of adults acting like idiots to a bunch of high school kids.

Ideally I do not want a world in which children wander out in public with symbols of hate on their head because they think it's cool. That is the world we're living in, though, and we don't change it by pretending we're not. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

Huh?

do you think that wearing a swastika has no moral or practical implications? You seem to think my words are dangerous and upsetting, yes? Why bother renting otherwise? https://t.co/BybotxiCNo — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

The kids weren’t wearing a Swastika.

I think people should be aware too that wearing a MAGA hat is aligning yourself with literal Nazis. It's a deliberate provocation, which is likely to spark and escalate conflict. That's what wearing them is meant to do. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

OOOOR, and we’re just spitballin’ here, OOOR people wear them because they support Trump.

Or they want to make people like Noah flip their lids.

But claiming it aligns a person with literal Nazis?

Dude.

It's associated with the president; the phrase has a meaning; it's worn al the time by actual Nazis; it's worn during the commission of hate crimes. People know what it means. They either embrace that or don't care. Either way, it's racist. Don't want to be racist? don't wear it — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

Fascist says what?

"I am hugely offended you would say words are offensive" is some take. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

His whole timeline is him arguing with people and then arguing with no one to prove his point.

It’s … odd.

I guess this is the talking point they've settled on. "Women existing in public is worse than wearing a swastika" does seem to accurately reflect the state of mind of the current GOP. https://t.co/ToAozirjdD — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

So the thing that's a problem with Trump and GOP isn't just that he has no interest in voter opinion; he has no interest in voter wellbeing. That's the difference with ACA. Dems pushed a policy which would benefit people. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

K.

benefiting people and making them better off is good for incumbents, because it means peopel won't be angry and will be less likely to vote against you. Trump's willing to bring about a recession, because he only sees himself as accountable to Ann Coulter and Fox, not to ppl. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

that may well have serious consequences for him at the polls, but by then he'll have harmed huge numbers of people. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 24, 2019

Sheesh, so melodramatic.

Weird how the author appears to apply different standards elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/NSsp3ZL2wu — theRoddick (@sirRoddick) January 24, 2019

Typical.

But Truuuump!

