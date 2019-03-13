It’s an ugly cycle we’ve got going here. People are so unhinged that a man allegedly pulled a gun on a couple who dared to wear their MAGA hats to Sam’s Club. Then a viral (and heavily edited) clip of a Covington Catholic High School student in a MAGA hat compelled people to write op-eds claiming that putting on a MAGA hat is no different than purposefully donning a white Klan hood.

Then, once people see the MAGA hat exposed as no different than a Klan hood, they feel no moral hesitation in harassing people who dare wear them in public, and the cycle begins again, to the point where people are (allegedly) staging fake hate crimes featuring MAGA hats and the press is eating it up.

Even so, we were suspicious of this next story, but no, the woman admitted her motivation to police. She saw a hat.

Morgan Gstalter reports:

Police in Arizona said an 18-year-old woman admitted to slashing the tire of a random SUV because she saw one of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats inside, The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday.

Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vincent Lewis said the woman admitted to slashing the tire “because she saw a hat with a political message inside the vehicle which she disagreed with.”

[SUV owner Nick] Dugas wrote in a court statement that he wanted to forgive the woman rather than “spill hatred onto you like you did to me.”

“Rather than wish upon you the same fear you wished upon me that day. But I really hope that you are listening. Just because I have a different yet equally as important view as you do, it doesn’t EVER give you the right to spew hate, cause fear, and interrupt someone else’s life.”

Oh really? A lot of commenters hailed the vandal as a hero of sorts.

