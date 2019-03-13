It’s an ugly cycle we’ve got going here. People are so unhinged that a man allegedly pulled a gun on a couple who dared to wear their MAGA hats to Sam’s Club. Then a viral (and heavily edited) clip of a Covington Catholic High School student in a MAGA hat compelled people to write op-eds claiming that putting on a MAGA hat is no different than purposefully donning a white Klan hood.

Then, once people see the MAGA hat exposed as no different than a Klan hood, they feel no moral hesitation in harassing people who dare wear them in public, and the cycle begins again, to the point where people are (allegedly) staging fake hate crimes featuring MAGA hats and the press is eating it up.

Even so, we were suspicious of this next story, but no, the woman admitted her motivation to police. She saw a hat.

Woman admits to slashing tires of random SUV because she saw a MAGA hat inside: police https://t.co/vwqYpRCBDx pic.twitter.com/F0GjwPvOkX — The Hill (@thehill) March 13, 2019

Morgan Gstalter reports:

Police in Arizona said an 18-year-old woman admitted to slashing the tire of a random SUV because she saw one of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats inside, The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday. Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vincent Lewis said the woman admitted to slashing the tire “because she saw a hat with a political message inside the vehicle which she disagreed with.” … [SUV owner Nick] Dugas wrote in a court statement that he wanted to forgive the woman rather than “spill hatred onto you like you did to me.” “Rather than wish upon you the same fear you wished upon me that day. But I really hope that you are listening. Just because I have a different yet equally as important view as you do, it doesn’t EVER give you the right to spew hate, cause fear, and interrupt someone else’s life.”

Oh really? A lot of commenters hailed the vandal as a hero of sorts.

Not all heroes wear capes. — Connorisajerk (@Connorisajerk1) March 13, 2019

I'm not saying I condone this, but I'm also not saying I don't. — Tyler Nass 🌹 (@woahanass) March 13, 2019

as a member of one of the many minority groups trump has demonized, it is very good for me. maga hats are hate symbols. — Momus (@momusllc) March 13, 2019

🙌👍❤️🍻 — Joey Chestnut (@krazyboi666) March 13, 2019

Good for her! — Jake Gold (@BotsonBob) March 13, 2019

I like that woman — Phillip Irvine (@CrAzYhAwK121) March 13, 2019

Go girl! Make America Walk Again! — Jcassidy (@rabble_rousing) March 13, 2019

nice. more of this, please — mostafa (@mostafa) March 13, 2019

Give her a medal! #MAGA — Spike – Gym Unicorn (@DingoDawgUSMC) March 13, 2019

Good!! That lady's a patriot!! Fascism will no longer be tolerated. — Aaron (@libertaron2) March 13, 2019

I'm trying to feel angry with her, but it's not working. — Beto Is A Corporate Emo-Centrist (@lnteGritty) March 13, 2019

Maybe some maga people have been mocking her and saying a bunch of crap untill she just couldnt take it any longer.Maga play the viticm card and act like jerks at these rallys,im sure they act the same everyday. — Pattieann (@1961pattieann) March 13, 2019

Give this woman a medal. — WildSoCali (@WildSoCali) March 13, 2019

she is doing gods work — nice guy (@imTrigaar) March 13, 2019

That woman is a Patriot, let her go. — Kevin Lawson (@KevinLa13806405) March 13, 2019

Zero tolerance for Nazis. "If you can't stand the slashin'

Best knock off the fascism!"#LOL — Wes Harman (@wesharman) March 13, 2019

MAGA hats are the new KKK hoods. — Operation Veracity (@CA49thDistrict) March 13, 2019

See?

I don’t normally encourage destruction of property but today… pic.twitter.com/PweWHZOfif — Cohen’s big bag of receipts (@julian_moffit) March 13, 2019

She should have gotten a medal. And a cash award. — US of Asininity (@usofasininity) March 13, 2019

Good — Bros for Biden (@hudsonkhomer) March 13, 2019

I've fantasized about doing this but I can't find any trump hats anywhere around where I live. Those wearing them around here would have bigger things to worry about than their tires being slashed. — Christopher Anderson (@dragonflyinc) March 13, 2019

Nice.

The idiots in this comments section are the same ones that say the President promotes violence. Too stupid to recognize their own hypocrisy. — Steven McMillin (@Steveomac73) March 13, 2019

Yep.

All you have to do to sum up liberals is read the comments of those cheering destroying people’s private property because you feel offended they own a hat supporting the POTUS. Same type of people who make up hate crimes. — elise1020 (@lizonvacation) March 13, 2019

It’s a hat.

Related: