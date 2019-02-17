Meet James Phillips from Tennessee. He was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a couple who dared to wear their MAGA hats in public:

13 News spoke with the alleged victim, Terry Pierce. Hear what he says happened in the story below. https://t.co/Kb231iABRc — WBKO Television (@wbkotv) February 18, 2019

From WBKO TV:

The police report confirms that the suspect, identified as James Phillips, admitted to flipping off Pierce and Pierce’s wife because of their hats. Pierce tells 13 News that he was shopping with his wife when Phillips “Pulled a .40 caliber out and stuck it in my face, backed up and said, ‘It’s a good day for you to die.'”

Now here’s where it gets really good. Phillips couldn’t flee the scene because his mom was still shopping and he had to wait for her:

“I went out the front of the store to confront him again and that’s when I got him in his car. He couldn’t leave because his mother was still in the store. And we were having a verbal altercation outside,” said Pierce. Pierce added, “He tried telling me I assaulted him and I said, ‘I never touched you.'” According to the police report, surveillance video confirms Pierce’s story that he did not put his hands on Phillips.

And it’s really weird that this crime with video and witnesses will get less attention that the Jussie Smollett case in Chicago:

A man shopping with his wife at a Sam's Club in Kentucky Saturday says he had a gun pulled on him for wearing a MAGA hat. Witnesses backed this up & the suspect was arrested. I wonder if hoaxes like the Jussie Smollett hoax inspire more of this violence? https://t.co/KGbmUCeYee — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 18, 2019

