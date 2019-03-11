Alert the Chicago police, because we think we might have a lead on who exactly attacked “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago and tied a noose around his neck. It just so happens a 14-year-old student wore a MAGA hat on the bus last week — or attempted to wear the hat, because a school bus aide allegedly ripped it off his head after verbally abusing him.

The icing on the cake is students were allowed to wear a hat to school if they donated $1 to the March of Dimes, so Gunnar Johansson ponied up the dollar and put on a Trump hat, but then the trouble started when he got on the school bus.

It’s 2019, so of course, there’s video:

“Boy, if you don’t that hat off this bus … take it off.”

Here’s Gunnar:

The school district is apparently busy “gathering all the facts” so it can conduct its investigation into the incident, which never should have become an incident.

Dana Loesch summed it up nicely:

It might as well be a white Klan hood, right, Alyssa Milano? No wonder the woman allegedly pulled it off his head.

Doin’ a bang-up job, there.

The school district did issue a statement after the video went viral: “The District is aware of the family’s allegation, we take it very seriously, and we are currently gathering all of the facts as part of our investigation. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot comment beyond that.”

It’s on video, morons.

