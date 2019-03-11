Alert the Chicago police, because we think we might have a lead on who exactly attacked “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago and tied a noose around his neck. It just so happens a 14-year-old student wore a MAGA hat on the bus last week — or attempted to wear the hat, because a school bus aide allegedly ripped it off his head after verbally abusing him.

The icing on the cake is students were allowed to wear a hat to school if they donated $1 to the March of Dimes, so Gunnar Johansson ponied up the dollar and put on a Trump hat, but then the trouble started when he got on the school bus.

It’s 2019, so of course, there’s video:

LISTEN TO THIS: A Martin County school bus aide is under investigation for yelling at a student then grabbing his #Trump #MAGA hat off of his head for 'hat day' at school. The school does not have clear policies against wearing political attire. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/NjxvgZKY3W — Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) March 8, 2019

“Boy, if you don’t that hat off this bus … take it off.”

Here’s Gunnar:

FEELING VIOLATED:

A Martin County student spoke with CBS12 News' Erin MacPherson about how he felt when a bus assistant ripped a "make America great again" hat off of his head.

Read more: https://t.co/Br31vB3xIc pic.twitter.com/5ZkSlLehCj — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) March 9, 2019

The school district is apparently busy “gathering all the facts” so it can conduct its investigation into the incident, which never should have become an incident.

Dana Loesch summed it up nicely:

It might as well be a white Klan hood, right, Alyssa Milano? No wonder the woman allegedly pulled it off his head.

It’s a bleeping HAT. — Daniel Pennell (@DanPennell) March 10, 2019

Triggered by a hat. 😂 😆 😂 — Rafterman (@Rafterman777) March 10, 2019

Someone should make a horror movie with a hat as the monster. — Rich Tate (@RichTateATL) March 10, 2019

The bus assistant was just doing what Maxine Waters told her to do. — Bert Bing, Jr. (@robsve22) March 10, 2019

The left does what it always does – it creates a target of derision and hate out of an inanimate object to vilify their political opposition. The MSM propagates that and then acts of violence take place and the left justifies it. — Steve Kitcoff (@SoloVoc) March 10, 2019

There's always been those that are rude and belligerent. Now they think they can get away with anything! How far will it go before someone gets hurt? Will they tear off a dress or pants or shirt if they don't like it, without punishment? What happened to our 1st Amendment? — Robert Liefveld (@RobLiefveld) March 10, 2019

No one has the right to remove someone’s hat because they disagree with it. You being offended is not illegal. What left doesn’t realize is the universal law of what you resist, persist. You’d be better off directing energy toward a positive goal than resisting someone else’s. — Barry Butcher (@BarryButcher8) March 10, 2019

This kid gets what the left does not: you can have different political views, but that does not give you permission to assault those that disagree with you. — Patrick Snow (@FlyNavydawg) March 10, 2019

No you don't! If that were my reaction to a student, I would likely lose my job. YOU DO NOT TOUCH STUDENTS! You may not rip a cap off of their heads. There needs to be action taken against the bus assistant. — Alan Pearson (@Arapahoman15) March 10, 2019

But Dana, it's a hat that made a bus assistant mad and so it is their "right" to act like a two year old and throw a temper tantrum. People should file assault charges every time someone grabs a MAGA hat. This needs to stop. — Dsykes (@Dsykes308) March 10, 2019

It’s a child. The bus assistant had no right touching any part of him. Assault! Fire her and lock her ass up! Sorry about the language. It’s a hat. No different then wearing your favorite sports team hat. Everyone has different opinions. — Deplorable Jay Raber (@Jaybaby63) March 10, 2019

It's simple assault. — Mark Grote 🌐 (@MarkGrote) March 10, 2019

I was asked to leave a reptile store today bc of my maga hat. Was just there trying to let my son pick out a chameleon — ❌REAL_Unk_Sponge❌ (@AParra210) March 10, 2019

When adults act like children — Charlie S (@CJRKCharles) March 10, 2019

Saw a nice young man wearing a MAGA hat and TRUMP t-shirt today at an AZ Lowe's hardware store. It was refreshing to see that no one harassed him. We live in strange times. — Lori Carden (@ld_carden) March 10, 2019

I was on a flight the other day and a young man had on a #Trump2020 shirt and I gave him a thumbs up. Brave of him!! You never know when someone will go into a rage over something they have no control over, currently. Ridiculous — Karen 🍀 (@karenellen45) March 10, 2019

This is becoming worse than anyone could have foreseen. — (((lissa))) (@lissa77) March 10, 2019

Ever notice how the people who feel "compelled" to rip off a MAGA hat always choose victims that are smaller and weaker or totally outnumbered? These people are bullies and cowards. — Driver-82 🇺🇸 (@HowardJax50) March 10, 2019

That’s how bad TDS has affected weak people. A hat has become the lefts weakness. Kryptonite for liberals. — Bob Cronin (@bobcronin64) March 10, 2019

They hate it because it represents America. Patriotism. They want to attribute it to white supremacy because they are afraid of it and the passion and pride that it creates. — Willie (@WillReme) March 10, 2019

what is wrong with us as a society? I don't seem to recall anyone being upset over a "Hope and Change" hat or t-shirt. — kevin riley (@roily23) March 10, 2019

What would the reaction be if we all started ripping hijab off heads? — cmeand3 (@cmeand3) March 10, 2019

The bus driver needs this pic.twitter.com/Zp29HbnJk7 — Moose4798 (@Moose4798) March 10, 2019

What's a bus assistant? — James "Buddy" Bertling (@Buddy127) March 10, 2019

The person who sits on the bus to make sure kids don’t get physical or misbehave — Angela P (@MrsAngela_P) March 10, 2019

Doin’ a bang-up job, there.

Another lawsuit these people will have to learn the hard way — @scottwheeler (@grass1324) March 10, 2019

I bet the school district will be named after the kid once his lawyers get done with them. — Doug Prisbrey (@americanbiilt) March 10, 2019

The school district did issue a statement after the video went viral: “The District is aware of the family’s allegation, we take it very seriously, and we are currently gathering all of the facts as part of our investigation. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot comment beyond that.”

It’s on video, morons.

