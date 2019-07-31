As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump has deemed CNN’s Don Lemon “the dumbest man on television.”

CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate “question” that I was a racist, when in fact I am “the least racist person in the world.” Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

….or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

Many in the Resistance are pointing to that as evidence that Trump is a racist, but for Lemon’s CNN colleague Brian Stelter, it’s even more serious than that. According to Stelter, calling Don Lemon dumb puts journalists lives at risk:

The president's hateful tweets make journalists less safe. pic.twitter.com/bpTPlRJkE5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 31, 2019

Oh, the humanity!

Im so sorry this is happening to you — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 31, 2019

Is there no end to journalists’ suffering at the hands of Donald Trump?

What in that tweet makes him less safe? — Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) July 31, 2019

Isn’t it obvious? Trump criticized Lemon! That’s one step removed from murder, practically.

You should be able to say whatever you want, with no criticism. — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 31, 2019

What Brian's saying is that journalists need to be protected from criticism. https://t.co/8EJ1WndMFc — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 31, 2019

That’s exactly what he’s saying.

Puhlease. — Love your enemies +++☦ (@JoyceWitt19) July 31, 2019

Yea I’m sure that’s what got Andy Ngo attacked, right? — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) July 31, 2019

What have Brian and his fellow firefighters done to promote safety lately?

The media’s hateful coverage makes Republicans less safe. Is that how this works? pic.twitter.com/uVZDIc9y0L — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 31, 2019

CNN giving airtime and thus some legitimacy to a white supremacist, what does that do for certain people's safety? pic.twitter.com/Nwa59uOOg6 — 🇺🇸Night "Baltimore Rat” Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) July 31, 2019

Journalists who allow law-abiding gun owners to be smeared on air as murderers and haters of children simply because they support 2A make law-abiding gun owners less safe. https://t.co/xZT5Y7RWys — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 31, 2019

Congressional members smearing ICE facilities and CBP agents as “concentration camps” and “Nazis” make ICE and CBP workers less safe (see Tacoma). https://t.co/xZT5Y7RWys — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 31, 2019

And let’s not forget journalists doxxing gif makers and video makers and memesmiths. And what about all the things they’ve said about Donald Trump and his family?

1. Don Lemon is one of the dumbest men on television. 2. Insulting someone isn't the same as inciting violence. 3. Media insults Trump all the time. 4. By Stelter's own rules, isn't media making Trump less safe? https://t.co/LXOytX4yVF — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 31, 2019

Networks constantly calling the president racist and comparing him to Hitler make him less safe. Too bad that doesn’t fit your narrative. — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) July 31, 2019

Brian Stelter's hateful criticism of Trump makes ppl send Trump and his family death threats https://t.co/G4JvWnwhx9 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 31, 2019

But that’s totally different or something.

Remember kids, it’s OK to call the president a racist, but if he openly rejects that label it’s an incitement to violence. — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) July 31, 2019

Criticizing prominent media people doesn't make them "unsafe" (just as them criticizing politicians doesn't make them "unsafe.") These sort of hyperfragile remarks probably play more into Trump's media critique than help the media https://t.co/KpEFYYhNRj — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 31, 2019

Brian thinks he’s making the media more sympathetic with his self-righteous theatrics. He’s not.