As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump has deemed CNN’s Don Lemon “the dumbest man on television.”

Many in the Resistance are pointing to that as evidence that Trump is a racist, but for Lemon’s CNN colleague Brian Stelter, it’s even more serious than that. According to Stelter, calling Don Lemon dumb puts journalists lives at risk:

Oh, the humanity!

Is there no end to journalists’ suffering at the hands of Donald Trump?

Isn’t it obvious? Trump criticized Lemon! That’s one step removed from murder, practically.

That’s exactly what he’s saying.

What have Brian and his fellow firefighters done to promote safety lately?

And let’s not forget journalists doxxing gif makers and video makers and memesmiths. And what about all the things they’ve said about Donald Trump and his family?

But that’s totally different or something.

Brian thinks he’s making the media more sympathetic with his self-righteous theatrics. He’s not.

