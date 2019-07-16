As Twitchy told you yesterday, Trump-supporting meme maker Carpe Donktum said that BuzzFeed was threatening to dox him and his family. Apparently this is what he was referring to:

A guy who didn’t want his real name out there used a pseudonym? The horror!

Yeah, we’re not sure, either. In any event, though, it’s nice to know that BuzzFeed’s not alone in thinking that people guilty of nothing more than holding views deemed to be problematic shouldn’t be allowed to try to protect their identities. Portland-based “longtime broadcast journalist” Brendan Knapp thinks Carpe Donktum deserves to be doxxed because Trump likes his work:

You’ll probably be shocked to learn that Knapp got royally ratio’d for that.

Evidently tough-talking Knapp wasn’t as tough as he thought he was. He ultimately deleted his tweet at Carpe Donktum, offering this explanation:

Just like John Adams, you guys:

Sure, pal. We’re confident that if John Adams were alive today, he’d be so proud of your commitment to unmasking thought criminals you disagree with.

