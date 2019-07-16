As Twitchy told you yesterday, Trump-supporting meme maker Carpe Donktum said that BuzzFeed was threatening to dox him and his family. Apparently this is what he was referring to:

Pro-Trump cable channel OANN aired an interview with Dennis F. Charles, “a conservative social media analyst.” Except it was actually Trump’s fave meme maker, Carpe Donktum. Viewers had no idea it was a fake name, and OANN didn’t see a problem with it: https://t.co/RfnncIC1jA — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) July 15, 2019

A guy who didn’t want his real name out there used a pseudonym? The horror!

But they should see a problem with it. Because… Um… 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/WMBosjbPAR — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 16, 2019

Yeah, we’re not sure, either. In any event, though, it’s nice to know that BuzzFeed’s not alone in thinking that people guilty of nothing more than holding views deemed to be problematic shouldn’t be allowed to try to protect their identities. Portland-based “longtime broadcast journalist” Brendan Knapp thinks Carpe Donktum deserves to be doxxed because Trump likes his work:

You’re a content strategist helping the president float extremist ideas. Buzzfeed should know who you are. The American people should know who you are. The FBI should know who you are. — Brendan Knapp (@temujinbk) July 16, 2019

You’ll probably be shocked to learn that Knapp got royally ratio’d for that.

My god this is absurd coming from a journalist. https://t.co/i0uPxrh86U — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) July 16, 2019

Are you threatening @CarpeDonktum ? And WTF chose you as the gatekeeper of speech? What extremist ideas we talking about? Green new deal? Where hardworking American taxpayers pay ppl who don’t want to work? Or attacking ppl whose politics you don’t like a la Maxine Waters? — LazDamar (@lazdamar) July 16, 2019

It amazing how liberals go from free speech and privacy advocates to dictator level intrusion depending on if they agree with someone’s politics or not. Is just a little bit of consistency to much to ask for? — AZiggs (@AZiggs88) July 16, 2019

The FBI. Jesus, these people are insane and dangerous. #BuyMoreAmmo https://t.co/6rFIVSrsGE — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 16, 2019

And they call the Right Nazis… This is Fascism. — Rorschach (@TheWatchemen) July 16, 2019

Evidently tough-talking Knapp wasn’t as tough as he thought he was. He ultimately deleted his tweet at Carpe Donktum, offering this explanation:

I called out a Trump content marketer for operating in the shadows and stepped in one hell of a ant hill. Hahah. No time for that nonsense. The tweet is deleted to clean up my Twitter feed. Please keep your tweets violence free, people. — Brendan Knapp (@temujinbk) July 16, 2019

These lunatics think I support Antifa. I don't. I don't think about Antifa ever. Here's what I want — I want all of the White House content marketers to operate in daylight. That's all. Transparency is my agenda. — Brendan Knapp (@temujinbk) July 16, 2019

Just like John Adams, you guys:

No. I did not. I said I wanted White House content marketing collaborators to operate in daylight. Transparency in our government is freedom. It's what my ancestor John Adams wanted. It's what I want. — Brendan Knapp (@temujinbk) July 16, 2019

Sure, pal. We’re confident that if John Adams were alive today, he’d be so proud of your commitment to unmasking thought criminals you disagree with.