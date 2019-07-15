Pro-Trump tweeter Carpe Donktum has built himself quite a following, thanks to his knack for juicy memes. His work has gotten attention from not only Donald Trump, but also from mainstream media outlets.

As Twitchy told you last week, the Washington Post profiled him, conveniently omitting everything he told them in his 2-hour interview with the article’s writers. But misrepresentation actually looks pretty tame next to what he claims BuzzFeed is now doing to him:

Trending

Let’s hope that if BuzzFeed is indeed considering exposing Carpe Donktum’s identity, they do the right thing and back off. No one deserves to have their life — or the lives of their family — endangered like that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: buzzfeedCarpe DonktumDoxdoxxing