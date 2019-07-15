Pro-Trump tweeter Carpe Donktum has built himself quite a following, thanks to his knack for juicy memes. His work has gotten attention from not only Donald Trump, but also from mainstream media outlets.

As Twitchy told you last week, the Washington Post profiled him, conveniently omitting everything he told them in his 2-hour interview with the article’s writers. But misrepresentation actually looks pretty tame next to what he claims BuzzFeed is now doing to him:

Just a friendly Heads Up, @BuzzFeed is currently in the midst of a moral dilemma about whether or not they should Dox me and my family. An act that is now a commonly used arrow in the quiver of the MSM, I have respectfully asked that they respect my wishes. UPDATES TO FOLLOW. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 15, 2019

I have spoken with a reporter from Buzzfeed and they claim to have found my private Facebook profile, run a background check on me, and are prepared to release my name to the public, despite finding that I have no criminal background, nor is there any Newworthy reason to do so. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 15, 2019

I have explained to them that this morally reprehensible act would put not only myself in very real danger, but my family who are VERY MUCH private citizens. While I realize that I have become somewhat of a public figure, my family are not. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 15, 2019

In the current political climate, I have been very lucky that MANY MSM outlets have respected my wishes to remain anonymous. This move from Buzzfeed is just the most recent in a long history of lesser outlets being used as launch point for harassment. MSM will follow suit. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 15, 2019

Let’s hope that if BuzzFeed is indeed considering exposing Carpe Donktum’s identity, they do the right thing and back off. No one deserves to have their life — or the lives of their family — endangered like that.