As Twitchy told you over the weekend, the Daily Beast’s Kevin Poulsen managed to track down the man behind the viral doctored video of Nancy Pelosi appearing to slur her words. And by “track down,” we mean “doxx.” Daily Beast editor in chief Noah Shachtman was particularly proud of the intrepid Poulsen’s very important act of legitimate journalism:

EXCLUSIVE: @kpoulsen found the guy behind the viral 'drunk Pelosi' video. https://t.co/ww4sFYEb40 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) June 1, 2019

Shawn Brooks is a day laborer, sports blogger, and Trump superfan from the Bronx. He's currently on probation for domestic battery. https://t.co/ww4sFYEb40 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) June 1, 2019

Shachtman was so proud, in fact, that he went on “Reliable Sources” yesterday morning to beam with Brian Stelter:

.@NoahShachtman defends the Daily Beast story that identified the man behind the Pelosi video, saying he outed himself by attaching his name to several fake news sites and by speaking to their reporter: "But I think our actions in this case were right on the money." pic.twitter.com/ITH8fgQIAV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 2, 2019

You think so, do you, Noah?

"Right on the money"? And people call me a grifter. https://t.co/rvEVE8qRFo — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 2, 2019

By this logic, it's *always* okay to dox someone. By definition the only people you *can* dox are the people who left breadcrumbs. https://t.co/9re8NTBf8Y — Anti-Alex-Griswoldism (@HashtagGriswold) June 3, 2019

You are celebrating a black man being targeted by a public outrage mob for the crime of insulting a rich white woman. https://t.co/k5IX7vYJhP — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 2, 2019

How is this even remotely acceptable?

Someone needs to update the intersectionalist charts because apparently a blue-collar poc Trump supporter with criminal past trying to make ends meet is less vulnerable than a white millionaire socialite power-broker from San Fransisco who should be protected at all costs. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 2, 2019

The video is a hoax and the president retweeted it. That’s news. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) June 2, 2019

Everyone is acting like he intended to go viral. Like 10 million videos per minute aren't uploaded. And so he does go viral, okay, that's news–but I don't see how his criminal record and Instagram account is relevant. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 2, 2019

He runs Facebook video pages on Facebook with a PayPal account for revenue. This guy’s LIFE GOALis to go viral. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) June 2, 2019

The way they reported on this was wrong and unethical by bringing his criminal history into it. Tell me if the roles were reversed and this guy wasn't a Trump supporter and it was reported by National Review, how the media would be responding. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 2, 2019

Bingo. This wasn’t journalism. This was a transparently politically motivated hit job.

Drag an African-American day laborer into the spotlight and try to ruin his life because he made a trivial video about Nancy Pelosi. The only worse part is how you're celebrating yourselves like you did something brave and important. Nauseating. https://t.co/XI5yTRaiTX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 2, 2019

This is disgusting — Lawyer Cat* (@LawyerCat_) June 2, 2019

He’s a disgusting puke — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) June 2, 2019

Make the argument that the people who created and promoted this story aren't actually evil. I'll wait. https://t.co/2wBskXktj9 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 2, 2019

What a disgraceful lot. This is why Americans detest the media. — B-dub (@URoverdrive) June 2, 2019

Enemy of the People defined in this clip — pouncing david (@abracaddavid) June 2, 2019

We’ll leave you with this fantastic, stinging indictment of the media from the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams:

Daily Beast, CNN, Huff Post. These are not accidents. This is a new trend.

Read @BecketAdams https://t.co/AUHVdiCp5U — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2019

