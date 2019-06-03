As Twitchy told you over the weekend, the Daily Beast’s Kevin Poulsen managed to track down the man behind the viral doctored video of Nancy Pelosi appearing to slur her words. And by “track down,” we mean “doxx.” Daily Beast editor in chief Noah Shachtman was particularly proud of the intrepid Poulsen’s very important act of legitimate journalism:

Shachtman was so proud, in fact, that he went on “Reliable Sources” yesterday morning to beam with Brian Stelter:

You think so, do you, Noah?

How is this even remotely acceptable?

Bingo. This wasn’t journalism. This was a transparently politically motivated hit job.

We’ll leave you with this fantastic, stinging indictment of the media from the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams:

Read the whole thing.

