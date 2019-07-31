It shouldn’t come as much of a shock that Donald Trump wasn’t a fan of Don Lemon’s performance at last night’s Democratic debate:

CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate “question” that I was a racist, when in fact I am “the least racist person in the world.” Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

….or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

He really does capture his essence in every tweet.

He is the person he is quoting here saying he is the least racist person in the world. https://t.co/0Um4ZOEltW — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 31, 2019

Well, if he can’t quote himself, what’s the point?

His tweets are silly and pretty cringey, but are they evidence of his racism? According to some Trump critics, the answer is a resounding “yes”:

Nothing says "I have don't have a racist bone in my body" than calling a black man "the dumbest man on television" https://t.co/RKTXZ50adQ — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 31, 2019

Nothing says Im not racist like a white man calling a black man "the dumbest man on television." #WhiteSupremacy — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 31, 2019

STFU, my racist dude. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) July 31, 2019

When you cannot help but be really racist when denying you are a racist. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 31, 2019

Attacking more black folks today, Grand Wizard? — Mike Axelrod (@mike_axelrod) July 31, 2019

So after viciously attacking Elijah Cummings, Ilhan Omar, Al Sharpton, Maxine Waters, Barack Obama, black NFL players, and so many other African Americans, Trump declares himself “the least racist person in the world” as he calls CNN’s Don Lemon “the dumbest man on television.” — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 31, 2019

Defending a racist like Al Sharpton to own Trump is quite a look. And isn’t ignoring all the white people whose intelligence Trump has insulted pretty racist, too?

Great way to “prove” you’re not racist you idiot. Attacking a black journalist is not a great move to prove how not racist you are. But you are in fact a racist. #Trump #TrumpIsARacistPig #TrumpIsRacist — Kim Kurzatkowski (@the_other_kimk) July 31, 2019

First of all, you and your idiot son @DonaldJTrumpJr are the dumbest men on television. Second, you ARE a racist. That is not an insinuation, that is a fact. SAD! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 31, 2019

Oh look, the "least racist" RACIST-IN-CHIEF has found yet another black person to reprehensibly attack. You are a shameless despicable RACIST. #Trump @donlemon #DonLemon — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 31, 2019

So…. POTUS, in saying he's the least racist guy in the world, calls a black man dumb and stupid. https://t.co/yFhJwG1sD9 — 𝙄 𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚 2020 (@williams1977) July 31, 2019

Or maybe — just maybe — Donald Trump has a point about Lemon:

And this is who CNN picked to "moderate" tonight's debate. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/DlWm03yOfP — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 30, 2019

He put my name and my picture up on the screen during his show and accused me of being an anti-Semite. He really is the dumbest man on television. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 31, 2019

A reminder of Lemon’s question last night to Amy Klobuchar:

This is a real question CNN "journalist" Don Lemon asked tonight at the #DemDebate: "What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president's bigotry?" What a joke. pic.twitter.com/wQ7y6EoZZ2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 31, 2019

Not only was that not a smart question, but it was a very, very stupid one. If someone’s trying to make the case that Donald Trump is racist, they could do a lot better than him calling Don Lemon dumb.

Fact check: True, @DonLeMon is the dumbest man on television, just edging out Weebles @BrianStelter. https://t.co/HwJ3ShJOkP — JWF (@JammieWF) July 31, 2019

Good job turning something not racist into a big racial crisis. You racial agitators are whats wrong with America — JStonethebsdetector (@JStonethebsdet1) July 31, 2019

Not everything is racist, guys. Sometimes a dumb person really is just dumb.