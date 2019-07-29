CNN’s Keith Boykin was sure to make a very specific list of the people Trump has insulted over the years to prove some point about how the president is a racist who supports Nazis. Dude works for CNN, what do you expect?

Pretty sure though that Keith didn’t make his list then check it twice.

Trump speaks on:

Al Sharpton: conman

Elijah Cummings: racist

Ilhan Omar: racist

Maxine Waters: low IQ

John Lewis: all talk

Obama: Kenyan

black countries: shitholes

black athletes: SOBs

Black tenants: unwelcome

Black workers: lazy

Central Park 5: guilty

Nazis: very fine people — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 29, 2019

Nice try, Keith, but …

You missed:

Bernie Sanders: crazy

Elizabeth Warren: total fraud

Justin Amash: loser

Robert DeNiro: low IQ

Joe Biden: low IQ

Brit Hume: dope, know nothing

Harry Reid: insane

Mika Brz: dumb as a rock

RBG: incompetent

Mitt Romney: dumbest

Glenn Beck: very dumb

Alec Baldwin: mediocre https://t.co/UWdUdtrKOR — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 29, 2019

Trump is mean to everyone, Keith.

It’s not a race thing.

Or a sex thing.

Or a religion thing.

Or a creed thing.

Trump is just sort of an a-hole which is why so many people like him … and why so many people don’t.

The man is a lot of things, but racist? Eh.

Well there’s another list.

Gosh, and another one!

Steve also corrected Keith’s claim on the Nazis being very fine people:

Also, your Charlottesville reference is #FakeNews, he never praised neo-Nazis. In fact, he unequivocally condemned them. This link has the actual quotes:#VeryFinePeopleHoax https://t.co/LNFIrDd5uZ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 29, 2019

Man, the Left has been pushing that lie for YEARS now. It doesn’t matter how many times you try and show them the clip, they refuse to accept he did not say anything positive about the Nazis. We suppose since their entire narrative is based on Trump being an evil racist admitting he’s not likely isn’t in the cards.

So we’ll just have to keep correcting them.

