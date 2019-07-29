CNN’s Keith Boykin was sure to make a very specific list of the people Trump has insulted over the years to prove some point about how the president is a racist who supports Nazis. Dude works for CNN, what do you expect?
Pretty sure though that Keith didn’t make his list then check it twice.
Trump speaks on:
Al Sharpton: conman
Elijah Cummings: racist
Ilhan Omar: racist
Maxine Waters: low IQ
John Lewis: all talk
Obama: Kenyan
black countries: shitholes
black athletes: SOBs
Black tenants: unwelcome
Black workers: lazy
Central Park 5: guilty
Nazis: very fine people
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 29, 2019
Nice try, Keith, but …
You missed:
Bernie Sanders: crazy
Elizabeth Warren: total fraud
Justin Amash: loser
Robert DeNiro: low IQ
Joe Biden: low IQ
Brit Hume: dope, know nothing
Harry Reid: insane
Mika Brz: dumb as a rock
RBG: incompetent
Mitt Romney: dumbest
Glenn Beck: very dumb
Alec Baldwin: mediocre https://t.co/UWdUdtrKOR
— Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 29, 2019
Trump is mean to everyone, Keith.
It’s not a race thing.
Or a sex thing.
Or a religion thing.
Or a creed thing.
Trump is just sort of an a-hole which is why so many people like him … and why so many people don’t.
The man is a lot of things, but racist? Eh.
He has also insulted
Jeb Bush
Mitt Romney
Chuck Todd
Bernie Sanders
Karl Rove
Joe Scarborough
Chuck Schumer
Bill Kristol
Joe Biden
Paul Ryan
Chris Wallace
Bill deBlasio
Willie Geist
Jeff Flake
John Kasich
Jim Comey
Thomas Friedman
etc
He insults everyone
— Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@BornGerman) July 29, 2019
Well there’s another list.
Keith, now try:
Jeb Bush
Mitt Romney
Chuck Todd
Bernie Sanders
Karl Rove
Joe Scarborough
Chuck Schumer
Bill Kristol
Joe Biden
Paul Ryan
Chris Wallace
Bill deBlasio
Willie Geist
Jeff Flake
John Kasich
Jim Comey
Thomas Friedman
etc
1/2… https://t.co/82R8LuQYgA
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 29, 2019
Gosh, and another one!
Steve also corrected Keith’s claim on the Nazis being very fine people:
Also, your Charlottesville reference is #FakeNews, he never praised neo-Nazis. In fact, he unequivocally condemned them.
This link has the actual quotes:#VeryFinePeopleHoax https://t.co/LNFIrDd5uZ
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 29, 2019
Man, the Left has been pushing that lie for YEARS now. It doesn’t matter how many times you try and show them the clip, they refuse to accept he did not say anything positive about the Nazis. We suppose since their entire narrative is based on Trump being an evil racist admitting he’s not likely isn’t in the cards.
So we’ll just have to keep correcting them.
