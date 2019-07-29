If there’s one thing this editor has learned over the years being on Twitter is that you never post a picture of yourself in a white t-shirt that could be easily manipulated into a hilarious and unflattering meme of yourself.

Like this picture of David Hogg in a white t-shirt and white cowboy hat.

Let’s grab this Texas toast. pic.twitter.com/0megzUTdU1 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 28, 2019

Yeehaw, right?

Wrong.

People had other ideas about David’s t-shirt …

I have cleared the shirt graphics. Internet, do your thing. pic.twitter.com/9fpA2xyDZi — Rejento (@Rejento) July 28, 2019

Such a giver, man.

YES, THE HAT RULES!

Is this a douche joke because it reads like a douche joke.

Definitely a douche joke.

There ya’ go. That’s what David really cares about.

Well-played.

Awww, we love unicorns.

Classic!

YAAAAAS.

There ya’ go.

Sensing a theme here.

THAT’S our favorite.

