Eventually, when a group’s entire message and agenda are based on who can be the biggest victim, members of that group will start turning on and eating one another.

Which is exactly what Saira Rao did here by going after Ruth Bader Ginsburg …

Becky.

She called RBG a ‘Becky.’

Alrighty then.

Any movement built on hate never ends well, just sayin’. And it seems the people who usually cheer on Rao’s ridiculous tweets were not too happy with this one … wonder why.

She’s accusing RBG of being a racist.

Sadly it’s not.

Have fun with that.

Yeah, ma’am.

Not enough popcorn on the PLANET.

