Eventually, when a group’s entire message and agenda are based on who can be the biggest victim, members of that group will start turning on and eating one another.

Which is exactly what Saira Rao did here by going after Ruth Bader Ginsburg …

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Justice Brett Kavanaugh: A “very decent” person. Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Colin Kaepernick and taking the knee: “really dumb.” The B in RBG stands for Becky. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) July 29, 2019

Becky.

She called RBG a ‘Becky.’

Alrighty then.

Any movement built on hate never ends well, just sayin’. And it seems the people who usually cheer on Rao’s ridiculous tweets were not too happy with this one … wonder why.

Saira, you have to help me here. What are you talking about? No sarcasm, genuinely confused. — Penny Douphinett (@pennydouph) July 29, 2019

She’s accusing RBG of being a racist.

The B stands for *badass* — Trinitydawn🍒 (@shelbyricher) July 29, 2019

Okay now I know this is a parody account. — Cynthia Wilson (@caw_law) July 29, 2019

Sadly it’s not.

Have fun with that.

Hell yea. Keep up all these purity tests. That's gonna guarantee Trump 2020. — Roland Birch (@roland_birch) July 29, 2019

“Did I do it guys? Did I make a joke?” Narrator: No, no you did not. — LoveBooksandAlcohol (@2irishKelly) July 29, 2019

Relax, ma’am. And have some respect. — Erin (@Erinwewe) July 29, 2019

Yeah, ma’am.

Not enough popcorn on the PLANET.

