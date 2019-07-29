Man, Kamala Harris may well be the queen of pandering. Sure, all Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls are doing their fair share of pandering but wow, Kamala has made it into an art form.

And not in a good way.

Check out her tweet on Al Sharpton.

.@TheRevAl has spent his life fighting for what's right and working to improve our nation, even in the face of hate. It's shameful, yet unsurprising that Trump would continue to attack those who have done so much for our country. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 29, 2019

Al has spent his life fighting for what’s right? For real?

Alrighty then.

If she says so.

Guess how this tweet went over?

Are you kidding? Tawana Brawley hoax, Freddie’s Fashion Mart death. Sharpton has always itched division and hate all his life. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) July 29, 2019

*he corrected with ‘pitched’*

Has he paid his taxes yet?https://t.co/jmaRkiEbDj — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) July 29, 2019

Negative.

He caused riots against Jews — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@BornGerman) July 29, 2019

Oh My! If we needed further evidence of your lack of discernment which disqualifies you for holding any office, This Is It!! You should step out of this contest now & stop embarrassing the Nation! pic.twitter.com/yb1sdhmcNx — Govt. Mule #2,897,983 (@Az61Ronin) July 29, 2019

You're giving all the wrong answers here, Kam. Which is why you'll never be president. — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) July 29, 2019

She can pander 24/7 but if she says, does, and tweets dumb stuff she’s not doing herself any favors.

.@TheRevAl has spent an entire career race baiting and creating hoaxes for the sole purpose of increasing racial tensions. I thought you were smarter than this. Hahaha, no I didn’t. — Velvet Devil (@VelvetUndergr10) July 29, 2019

Like clockwork, the left and even some Never Trumpers are now praising Al Sharpton. Al. Sharpton. — clarice starling (@hell_oh_clarice) July 29, 2019

Anything to dunk on Trump.

no he didn't. he spent his life hustling to make himself rich by telling his 'people' they should only vote for his recommendations, which meant people like YOU give him money from MY pockets. Oh, and stirring up riots and racial hoaxes. — Rani ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) July 29, 2019

No, he’s a race-baiting conman. Don’t be such a moron. — Long Island Failroad (@Driver11566) July 29, 2019

Too late.

You're defending an anti-semite. — ClemsonGrl (@liberty_grl) July 29, 2019

Did you compose this tweet without laughing ?? — Martin O'Brien ☘️🥃 (@bmartinbb) July 29, 2019

Are you serious?

You’re serious.

Wow. — Ben Orr 🤷‍♂️ (@theREALbenORR) July 29, 2019

This went well, Kamala.

He caused a race riot before you all got amnesia. — Snitty Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) July 29, 2019

Oopsie.

But he’s a fighter working to improve our nation and stuff.

Kamala says so.

