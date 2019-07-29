Man, Kamala Harris may well be the queen of pandering. Sure, all Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls are doing their fair share of pandering but wow, Kamala has made it into an art form.

And not in a good way.

Check out her tweet on Al Sharpton.

Al has spent his life fighting for what’s right? For real?

Alrighty then.

If she says so.

Guess how this tweet went over?

*he corrected with ‘pitched’*

Negative.

She can pander 24/7 but if she says, does, and tweets dumb stuff she’s not doing herself any favors.

Anything to dunk on Trump.

Too late.

This went well, Kamala.

Oopsie.

But he’s a fighter working to improve our nation and stuff.

Kamala says so.

