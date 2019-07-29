Remember that time when Joy Reid claimed time-travelers hacked her old blogs and filled them with homophobic and anti-Semitic things?

You member.

Welp, Joy was apparently inspired by the #WhitePeopleAgainstRacism tag to tweet the following:

Huh?

Where did Trump say he thinks his base wants racism? And what the heck does healthcare have to do with any of this?

Wow.

Democrats have lost their freakin’ minds, folks. Oh, we know, they lost them decades ago BUT they’ve only gotten worse in recent years. This is nuts.

Awww yes, Pam Keith. We wrote about her earlier … she’s a real sweetheart.

They’re hard to catch, man, they can travel through time. Cut Joy some slack.

Heh.

OHHHH YEAH. A sitting governor showed America how to put blackface on after his yearbook showed him either in blackface or dressed as a klansman (and his nickname ‘Coonman’), but you know, orange man bad.

It’s the narrative, man. That’s all they have left.

Oh, good, Kathy Griffin chimed in … said literally no one, ever.

Guess if ‘Russia Russia Russia’ isn’t working Democrats are going to try the ‘Racist Racist Racist’ talking points again.

Let’s see how that works out for them next year.

