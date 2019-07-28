It’s insane that an elected official would ever say such things about Israel.

But then again, it’s insane that a woman like Rashida Tlaib was elected in the first place but we digress.

Watch.

An absolutely stunning moment from a member of Congress this morning. Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel “exists” to the “detriment” of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/B1JE7hkgjU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2019

‘Most blackest, beautiful parts of the city’?

Alrighty.

Forget that her own dad has accused her of lying about where she lives to get elected.

Rashid Tlaib, as a US Congresswoman, exists to the detriment of Americans. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) July 28, 2019

Ahem. True story.

Jake Tapper actually did a decent job here.

Kudos.

Democrats embrace anti-Semitic philosophy. Got that, America? — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) July 28, 2019

We hear them loud and clear. But it’s Israel’s fault that Rashida, Ilhan, and others are being anti-Semitic and stuff. They made them do it!

Baltimore exists to the detriment of Maryland. — Anton Zilwicki (@antonzilwicky54) July 28, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Man, Trump can seriously create an entire news cycle with just one silly tweet.

Tlaib: Free state in Middle East causing problems for rise of oppressive terrorist power. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 28, 2019

The nerve of Israel wanting to be free and stuff.

Interesting note on the tweet below …

Thank God for Israel. — Christina Patriot 🇺🇸 (@DeplorbleJedi) July 28, 2019

For whatever reason Twitter chose to ‘hide’ this reply on the thread.

Now why oh why would they do that?

