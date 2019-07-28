It’s insane that an elected official would ever say such things about Israel.

But then again, it’s insane that a woman like Rashida Tlaib was elected in the first place but we digress.

Watch.

‘Most blackest, beautiful parts of the city’?

Alrighty.

Forget that her own dad has accused her of lying about where she lives to get elected.

Ahem. True story.

Jake Tapper actually did a decent job here.

Kudos.

We hear them loud and clear. But it’s Israel’s fault that Rashida, Ilhan, and others are being anti-Semitic and stuff. They made them do it!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Man, Trump can seriously create an entire news cycle with just one silly tweet.

The nerve of Israel wanting to be free and stuff.

Interesting note on the tweet below …

For whatever reason Twitter chose to ‘hide’ this reply on the thread.

Now why oh why would they do that?

