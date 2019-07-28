Harvard-bound David Hogg wrote a ‘profound’ tweet about Trump being a fascist, and by profound we mean embarrassingly stupid and sadly all too predictable.

Donald Trump is a fascist — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 27, 2019

Wow, that’s super original and gosh, Dave, we’ve never heard anyone call the president names before. Forget the irony that if Trump truly were a fascist Davey boy wouldn’t be allowed to tweet such things about the president but we digress.

Adam Baldwin nailed it.

Yet somehow you’re free to write this… https://t.co/ohdknamxQB — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) July 28, 2019

There ya’ go.

But you know, orange man bad and stuff.

You have to wonder if the Left ever tires of being so absolutely wrong about most everything all of the time? Surely someone close to one of them could sit them down and say, ‘Stop it, get some help.’

And with his freedom he chose to tell Americans to turn in their firearms to the government…the “fascist” government. 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Samantha Garber (@sgarber15) July 28, 2019

And that’s another thing.

The Left hates Trump a whole lot (like, a lot) so WHY do they keep trying to give him unlimited power and authority over the people?

Silly Liberals.

Guess they don’t make fascists like they used to. — Dan McClinton (@DanMcClinton1) July 28, 2019

Guess not.

If we actually were what his side says we are, he'd be terrified to say a word. — PatchesOHoulihan (@PatchesOHouli19) July 28, 2019

Excellent point. If the Right truly was filled with fascists, racists, bigots, and dangerous people, in general, David Hogg and his tolerant crowd would never have the courage to say such things.

I don’t think @davidhogg111 is smart enough to understand what you’re saying here. 😂😂😂 — Cathy (@nyctrumpette) July 28, 2019

You know she’s right, because Harvard.

And Harvard bound… — Christopher Maahs (@cmaahs) July 28, 2019

See?

I'm sure the logic and obviousness of that will not be understood. — Nationalist – proud and grateful to be an American (@Wajima) July 28, 2019

Probably not.

I don't think he's knows the meaning of the word. — Ma & Pa Lopez (@moslifeoflove) July 28, 2019

Someone get him a dictionary and history book! Oh wait…nvm — Ben Yu (@whatdaRhino) July 28, 2019

Puppets and crayons, man.

Worst fascist ever. — Allison (@SalmonCzar) July 28, 2019

True story.