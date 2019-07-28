Man, Snopes is not having a great 2019. From fact-checking obvious parody accounts and sites to letting their mask slip just enough for us to see their Liberal bias, they’ve really been screwing the pooch.

Take for example their insistence that a poll showing Ilhan Omar and AOC with low approval ratings with a certain demographic as ‘not credible’:

Snopes dopes proclaim a poll showing Omar & @AOC have low approval ratings with less-educated whites is "not credible". https://t.co/rRyVF3kAN9 — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 28, 2019

‘Snopes dopes.’

Heh.

From NewsBusters:

Snopes declared this was “Mostly False,” flagging a tweet by President Trump which claimed “Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party.” The tweet was too vague: Omar had an approval rating of nine percent and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was at 21 percent in one poll in one specific category: “1,003 likely general-election voters who are white and have two years or less of college education.” The news networks went limp on this Democrat poll. But Bethania Palma at Snopes was especially unhappy because the political-news site Axios reported these poll numbers without sharing who the pollsters were (except they were Democrats). That’s a point worth making. But what was “false” in this report?

Nothing was false in the report, Snopes just didn’t care for the outcome of the poll. *shrug*

Suppose that means the only real ‘falsehood’ here is that Snopes is in any way objective or actually checking facts.

And we’re surprised? I never pay attention to any polls except the actual election results……okay, ya got me, they’re not actually polls. Revised: I don’t pay attention to ANY polls! — Vanns40 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Vanns40) July 28, 2019

@snopes is not very good at this satire thing, they should leave it to the professionals at the @TheBabylonBee. Then again, now that I think about it, @snopes are not very good at that fact checking thing either. — james (@thelook01) July 28, 2019

Liberal Snopes was created to help give the "truth optics" to liberal lies & to combat conservative facts. They use fakenews, google's unimaginable findings, & liberally cleansed wikipedia to back up their findings. https://t.co/ghecPj8Yio — Trust Is Earned (@BeSmartnMatter) July 28, 2019

Convenient, right? Pretend to be an unbiased fact-checking site that basically runs cover for the Left and Leftist outlets.

Quite the racket.

Related:

Worst fascist EVER! Adam Baldwin uses Harvard-bound David Hogg’s own tweet to SCHOOL him on fascism and it’s PERFECT