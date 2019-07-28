This tweet from ‘cult-actor’ Dave Vescio about white privilege and immigration is one of the silliest tweets we’ve written about in a long time, and keep in mind, we regularly cover AOC and Eric Swalwell.

Take a gander.

Dear White People, It takes a lot of white privilege balls to stand on this stolen and occupied continent and complain about immigration. — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) July 26, 2019

Dear Dave,

This is a weird tweet. And what exactly are ‘white privilege balls’? Asking for a friend.

Kisses,

Twitchy

Dude, what the heck? EL OH EL

Not stolen. Conquered. The same way virtually every other piece of ground on this earth has been conquered. To the victor go the spoils. https://t.co/BFukmBaKJ8 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 28, 2019

C’mon guys, don’t you remember when that one group of people politely asked that other group of people if they could have their land and they were like, ‘Oh sure, totally. It’s all yours. Don’t forget to try the veal.’

Dear woke celebrity, your feeble attempt to pander to improve your Q rating is both obvious and tiresome. https://t.co/kBjC7DERcT — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) July 28, 2019

And weird.

Don’t forget weird.

What is the purpose of this crap, other than to get high-fives from other lunatic leftists? You sure as hell aren't convincing anyone. — Mr. People First Language Guy. #PatHead (@SMadurski) July 28, 2019

Dear Dumbass, it takes a a helluva lot of ignorance to actually believe that our immigration laws don’t help protect our country. — Because I Said So (@AJ_FranklinGirl) July 28, 2019

And yet he managed.

Who are you again? — Scotty Potty (@HTX_Con) July 28, 2019

We have NO idea. Heh.

“Cult film icon” 😂😂😂😂😂 — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) July 28, 2019

Which is just a fancy way to say, ‘out of work actor’.

Yeah, that was mean, but this editor is cranky this morning.

You can get off this stolen continent at any time, we won’t miss you. Hey who are you anyway? — (((I Can't Even))) (@szysgt) July 28, 2019

Seeing a theme here, Dave.

Who are you — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@BornGerman) July 28, 2019

Shouldn’t you be leaving the land you stole then? Be the change you want to see in the world. — Velvet Devil (@VelvetUndergr10) July 27, 2019

"Stolen and occupied…" Dude, read a book and learn history. — The McClarney Cop (@jchutch2) July 28, 2019

Stop writing in ENGLISH! Don't use Spanish either. They were European oppressors too. — TugboatPhil (@tugboatphil) July 27, 2019

*shakes angry fist*

Da fuq? — Some Call Me…Tim (@ssnbattlechop) July 28, 2019

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Dear White Liberals, it takes a lot of white liberal privilege balls to keep declaring this land stolen as a talking point for you to be entirely in charge of it. #SoBossy — Scottergate 😀 (@Scottergate) July 28, 2019

How was it stolen? I remember Americans kicking butt on a lot of battlefields. I think the word you’re looking for is WON. — TheManFromNowhere (@skreletron) July 27, 2019

So apologize for yourself, beta. — SevenSBRings:) (@MadPatsFan1954) July 28, 2019

I love when Hollywood people pose themselves as everyone's moral betters. 🤣 — Sean Spoonts (@sean_spoonts) July 28, 2019

You misspelled ‘conquered’ and ‘pacified’… — Vincent Charles Is Beyond Your Purview… (@YesThatVCharles) July 28, 2019

Dear Dave, it's a hard knock life. — Puddintane (@imwren) July 28, 2019

HA.

It takes even more balls to come from an occupied continent (South +Central America) and expect another country to feed, shelter and accept you in defiance to their laws. — All Tore Down (@atlharp) July 28, 2019

Oof.

By your own reasoning, you should be moving to Europe. I won’t ask you to do that even though I’m Native American, but I will insist on building a wall to keep more people from illegally entering our country. — Sen. John Blutarsky (T) (@Mongotrucker) July 28, 2019

No one is complaining about immigration. Only ILLEGAL immigration. — Charlie R (@dog6376) July 28, 2019

Shhh … the blue-check actor nobody has ever heard of before is virtue-signaling.

