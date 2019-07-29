You guys remember Pam Keith, right? Beyond being a failed politician who couldn’t even win her Democratic primary in Florida, she’s the Democrat who claimed Jesus would be ok with abortion among other hateful, vile tweets about Trump and Republicans.

Like this nonsense:

Stop telling me that EVERY Trump supporter is not racist. YES THEY ARE! The word for someone who stands with, supports, votes for justifies, disseminates and Co-signs on an avowed racist is…. RACIST! — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) July 28, 2019

We’re starting to see why Pam lost. When you’re ‘out there’ even for a Democrat that’s never a good thing.

Sharyl Attkisson called her out over the tweet:

I welcome civil discourse on my timeline but please note racism and hateful stereotypes are not tolerated. Please check yourself. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 28, 2019

Oof.

Hey, she said, ‘please.’

Uh…. you came to MY timeline, Chica. And no one asked you to. If you disagree with my view, state your basis. I may or may not let your comment stay. But just being mad that I said something you don’t like isn’t enough. — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) July 28, 2019

She’s so tough.

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so this editor might be a tad biased since Pam already blocked her for this tweet:

I realize Democrats desperately need to sell this narrative and keep Americans divided but c’mon … it’s getting old. Even for people on the Left. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 29, 2019

Wasn’t even mean, right?!

Anyway … Sharyl answered.

I’m not mad and I’m not Chica. Other than that, you’re on point. Again, check yourself. Thank you for your consideration. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 28, 2019

Sharyl’s politeness was something Pam just couldn’t deal with.

No, you check yourself! If you are tolerating the attacks on Rep. Cummings the problem is most certainly YOU! — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) July 28, 2019

OH NO, NOT CAPS.

(Sorry, a rare block from me for your remarks that many consider hateful and stereotyping.) — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 29, 2019

Wow, we have never seen Sharyl block anyone, even when she’s harassed and badgered by crazy Leftist troll accounts.

Not a great look, Pam.

I was taught to treat people as individuals. https://t.co/nlwrSaqgvN — The Brickhouse (@Brickhouse0733) July 29, 2019

Monster.

Not how it works, Pam. You cannot be a racist by proxy, based on your fluxuating standards.

Otherwise you can state that everyone who did not vote for you on your failed election is also a racist.@PolitiBunny https://t.co/07J6DXPbWD — Brad Slager – Under The Top 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) July 29, 2019

The nerve.

Wow. This is going to be hard to explain to my multi racial family that they are all Racist..

Pray for Us.🙏

Thanks for setting us straight. How did we ever make it without you.. SMDH — Redlion's Den (@eddiern24) July 28, 2019

Pam, Thank you for your service I have family in the military. I've never seen a more racist person than you on twitter. To accuse tens of millions of Americans as racist simply for supporting their President (who is not racist) shows that you are the true racist. Shame on you — Romona ⭐⭐⭐ (@rromona) July 28, 2019

Merry Christmas from my family to yours, loser! pic.twitter.com/OP41TY1qET — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 29, 2019

Awww, we love Nick’s card!

Can't imagine why you keep losing elections… — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 29, 2019

I'm as much a racist as you are, Pam. — AMABLACKPATRIOT (@DrShayPhD) July 29, 2019

Seriously.

Pam working super hard to change hearts & minds. I didn’t vote for Trump in 2016. Thanks to Comey & company and the non-stop smearing of half the country, I will in ‘20. All of these in-kind donations to the reelection campaign are rather stunning. https://t.co/1NZb2X7rVq — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 29, 2019

That’s the irony of tweets like Pam’s, she is all but making a contribution to Trump’s campaign, especially when her own bigoted behavior is enough to convince those who did not vote for Trump in 2016 to do so in 2020.

Hope Trump sends her a thank you note after it’s all said and done.

