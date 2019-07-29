Apparently, Socialist Democrat superstar AOC is super psyched about the protests in Hong Kong and seems to be trying to draw a comparison to the Left’s movement here in America which is ironic when you think about what they’re protesting.

And that’s against a giant, controlling, overreaching government which is EXACTLY what AOC and other Democrats want.

Who’da thunk it?

We’re thinking she’s the one who might want to start paying attention.

Just sayin’.

Oh, yeah, that tidbit. But we all know her constituents aren’t really her priority which could definitely be a problem come next year.

Protesting big government control over their lives.

