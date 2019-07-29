Apparently, Socialist Democrat superstar AOC is super psyched about the protests in Hong Kong and seems to be trying to draw a comparison to the Left’s movement here in America which is ironic when you think about what they’re protesting.

And that’s against a giant, controlling, overreaching government which is EXACTLY what AOC and other Democrats want.

Who’da thunk it?

Organized, civil, & massive nonviolent pro-democracy direct actions have been happening in Hong Kong, too – in this instance, to expand civil liberties & demonstrate against an extradition bill. Pay attention. These are hundreds of thousands of people organizing & showing up ⬇️ https://t.co/UxELVqhJam — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 29, 2019

We’re thinking she’s the one who might want to start paying attention.

Just sayin’.

12 people reported shot in Brooklyn…maybe stay a little closer to home? Just a thought. — Amirite 🇺🇸 (@trooper61173441) July 29, 2019

Oh, yeah, that tidbit. But we all know her constituents aren’t really her priority which could definitely be a problem come next year.

Yeah, protesting leftist oppression. — Anton Zilwicki (@antonzilwicky54) July 29, 2019

Protesting big government control over their lives.

Yup.

Have you heard about what’s happening here in America? — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 29, 2019

Heh.

Probably not.

Here’s an idea! Since you appear to love seeing foreign groups organize, why not organize group of your green warriors and join conservative groups gathering in Baltimore to clean up @RepCummings district. He seems to be too busy to help. — A$AP Is Bored (@FlynnReggie1) July 29, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

Yes pro democracy not socialism, communism, but democracy. — Al Applegreen (@AlApplegreen) July 29, 2019

Repeat after us.

Not socialism.

Organizing and protesting nonviolently against socialist tyranny — T-K (@lycourgos488) July 29, 2019

Tyranny.

No big government.

Like the opposite of everything in her agenda.

They actually have a legitimate reason unlike your acolytes…. — RON COULTER (@RONCOULTER) July 29, 2019

But … ORANGE MAN BAD.

