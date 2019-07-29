Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is really gonna drive this whole Green New Deal crazy train over the cliff. Despite her policy proposal crashing and burning in the Senate, she’s still plugging the GND like it’s the answer to all our problems — and taking cues from airplane-hating meteorologist and certifiably insane climate change alarmist Eric Holthaus:

This week, 40 billion tons of ice will melt in Greenland as the European heat wave moves north — enough to measurably raise global sea levels. This single heat wave will create a permanent change in our oceans that will linger for millennia. We are in a climate emergency. https://t.co/ypkH6093aU — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) July 29, 2019

According to AOC, we need to get this Green New Deal show on the road. Ten years isn’t too soon if we want prevent the impending “climate disaster.” She knows this because of “scientific consensus”:

You may think the #GreenNewDeal is “too much, too soon.” But setting climate goals for 2030 isn’t due to some arbitrary political rationale – it’s there due to scientific consensus. Simply put, we must draw down carbon by 2030 to stave off climate disaster on levels yet unseen. https://t.co/IPxFWeBRzf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 29, 2019

Yeah, AOC’s not basing these goals on “some arbitrary political rationale.” Except according to her own chief of staff and BFF, Saikat Chakrabarti, that’s exactly what she’s doing:

Startling admission from AOC's Chief of Staff that they don't see the Green New Deal as a "climate thing" but rather a "change-the-entire-economy thing" pic.twitter.com/N4dqBIOgU3 — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) July 11, 2019

Man. It’s bad enough that Chakrabarti calls her AOC. But to have put something out there that undermines her alleged motivation for the Green New Deal? That’s just awkward.

What a bummer, too. We had such high hopes for the Green New Deal.

Fact: There is no scientific consensus that says civilization will end if Climate Change isn’t acted upon in 12 years. — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) July 29, 2019

Well since you lay out NO PLAN of how this "deal" will get done, except for dismantling the ENTIRE infrastructure of our nation…I'll pass. (Seems political to me) 🤷‍♀️ — Kimberly (@Kimb1185) July 29, 2019