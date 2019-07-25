Have you ever seen cheap airfare and decided, “eh, what the heck, I’m going”? It’s not uncommon:

Meteorologist and one of the biggest climate change alarmists on the planet, Eric Holthaus, was beside himself after seeing that:

null

Dude, really? Yep, really:

Trending

Back in 2017 Holthaus described his near inability to function due to Trump and climate change and it sounds like some issues are still being worked through.

Hoo boy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeEric Holthausglobal warming