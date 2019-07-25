Have you ever seen cheap airfare and decided, “eh, what the heck, I’m going”? It’s not uncommon:

I have no plans to go to Madrid. I have no need to go to Madrid. I don't know what I'll do once in Madrid. But for this price, I should go to Madrid. pic.twitter.com/QobRHjjP2r — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) July 25, 2019

Meteorologist and one of the biggest climate change alarmists on the planet, Eric Holthaus, was beside himself after seeing that:

Dude, really? Yep, really:

Some kinds of air travel are necessary and always will be. I’m not telling you not to visit your dying grandmother in another continent. But flying, just to fly, with literally no need to do so other than the price is cheap—that should be outlawed. It is just as deadly as a gun. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) July 25, 2019

This kind of behavior is the same as taking a gun and just firing blindly into the air towards a crowd just because you think it’s fun to shoot a gun. You don’t care who you’re hurting. You just care about yourself. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) July 25, 2019

Unexamined privilege like this is literally causing the biggest existential threat we’ve ever faced as a species. I’m not saying don’t fly. I’m just saying there are alternative modes and styles of travel that don’t require burning tons of kerosene amid a climate emergency. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) July 25, 2019

Back in 2017 Holthaus described his near inability to function due to Trump and climate change and it sounds like some issues are still being worked through.

Apparently freedom to fly where you want isn't covered in the Constitution, according to Eric. https://t.co/WhR5fCmwC3 — Oregon Designer (@Easycure) July 25, 2019

Eric, buddy, you really need to cool it. A totally inappropriate response here. I really don't understand your line of thinking. — Jeff Royed (@jroyed) July 25, 2019

Maybe I'm weird but I'm disinclined to listen to the opinions of a meteorologist who believes flying on an airplane is just as deadly as a gun — but only in certain cases https://t.co/qOQh9Y5PWl — Lou Garrulous (@FeEquine) July 25, 2019

Ecofascists need to control their anger better. https://t.co/3Kw7Xbx53P — (((Adam Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) July 25, 2019

This dude wants a global government telling you if your flight is "allowed". Eco fascists, all of them. https://t.co/QE92jH4818 — Scott (@ScottyE_FL) July 25, 2019

No, we're not in any kind of climate emergency….however, the jury is still out on the state of your mental health. https://t.co/qqJYx3Kd6t — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) July 25, 2019

Get a grip before the men in white coats come. 😂 https://t.co/80XhTaSNUT — John M Knox ➡️ (@johnmknox1) July 25, 2019

I found the worst person to ever share an armrest with on an airplane. https://t.co/OLCvRQfjEd — Michael (@DefinitelyMike) July 25, 2019

Hoo boy.