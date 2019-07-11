You might want to sit down for this one … it turns out that the Green New Deal was never really about climate change at all!

But don’t take our word for it; just ask Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff (and partner in alleged crime) Saikat Chakrabarti:

Startling admission from AOC's Chief of Staff that they don't see the Green New Deal as a "climate thing" but rather a "change-the-entire-economy thing" pic.twitter.com/N4dqBIOgU3 — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) July 11, 2019

Well, knock us over with a feather!

So not surprised. — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) July 11, 2019

Narrator: "This was not a startling admission, as it was obvious…" (h/t @hboulware) https://t.co/vfBnScz8Ar — Allan Bourdius (@UnrealAllan) July 11, 2019

Yeah… Everyone knew this from day one. — OscarLoki (@OscarLowKey) July 11, 2019

Yep.

This makes the “economic security for those unwilling to work” in the initial GND FAQ all the more damaging https://t.co/OpIBg939wp — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) July 11, 2019

And it makes it even more imperative that AOC and her ilk get their keys to the economic car taken away before they drive us over the cliff.

Of Course…. they want to ruin the economy! — I'm the militia (@HBogies10) July 11, 2019