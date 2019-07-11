You might want to sit down for this one … it turns out that the Green New Deal was never really about climate change at all!

But don’t take our word for it; just ask Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff (and partner in alleged crime) Saikat Chakrabarti:

Well, knock us over with a feather!

Trending

Yep.

And it makes it even more imperative that AOC and her ilk get their keys to the economic car taken away before they drive us over the cliff.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCeconomyGreen New DealSaikat Chakrabarti