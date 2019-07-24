Ilhan Omar will tell you that it’s racist to ask her to condemn things like terrorism, communism, and female genital mutilation. But she’s got absolutely no problem with actual racism when it’s coming from her:

Ilhan Omar contends that Americans "should be more fearful of white men." pic.twitter.com/ot7PBF96P1 — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) July 24, 2019

Here’s the full, unedited video — which doesn’t do Omar any favors (starts around the 6:00 mark):

It goes without saying that if a Republican politician had made that statement about a minority group, it would’ve (deservedly) been front-page news.

For everyone wondering why reporters have not been asking @IlhanMN to clarify her statements — we have been. pic.twitter.com/Dy0lUcO8dg — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) July 24, 2019

The footage above appears to be from a 2018 interview Omar did with Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan. And, yet, somehow, it managed to fly under the radar all this time. Shouldn’t the Guardians of Truth have been all over this?

That was a rhetorical question, of course. Ilhan Omar counts on media firefighters not to hold her accountable for her bigotry. She spews anti-Semitic venom on a regular basis and the media ignore or rationalize it. Why should it be any different when she’s spewing racist venom?

She has an interesting habit of smiling after saying something hateful. — Joel (@PuritanJoel) July 24, 2019

I wonder is she fearful of the thousands and thousands of white males who died defending her right to say ridiculous things — Arthur Raff (@ArkansasLawman) July 24, 2019

Why is she not repeatedly called out for her blatant racism? — Rhonda (@rhoda412) July 24, 2019

Because, as we’ve seen all too many times, anyone who dares call her out will themselves be branded a racist. That’s just how the Squad operates — and what the media encourage.

