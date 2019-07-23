Well, isn’t this quite the pattern we have developing here. When “The Squad” — Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar — decided to ignore Pressley’s own advice and take President Trump’s bait by calling a press conference to denounce his “racist” tweets, the participants called for Trump’s impeachment.

They also took questions individually, and when asked to reply to the president’s accusation that she’s a communist who supports al-Qaeda, she wouldn’t dignify the question with an answer; “It’s beyond time, it’s beyond time, to ask Muslims to condemn terrorists,” she said.

And now, when asked about the practice of female genital mutilation, instead of simply denouncing the practice, she instead called the question “appalling” and let it be known she’s tired of being asked to denounce things just because she and Tlaib are Muslims.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) explodes at an audience member who asked her if she could condemn female genital mutilation Omar responds by saying the question is "appalling" and she is "disgusted" to be asked if she condemns "al-Qaeda," "FGM," and "Hamas," saying it's a "waste" of time pic.twitter.com/9Ipl55wig9 — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) July 23, 2019

Or, you know, she could just denounce them and move on, so people would stop asking.

She spent two minutes condemning questions she doesn't like, so clearly she has no problem condemning things. It's what she repeatedly refuses to condemn that's troubling. https://t.co/XSlxpc33wz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 23, 2019

So she still won’t condemn those things? Got it. — 🇺🇸 Former Donkey 🇺🇸 (@BriWill12) July 23, 2019

It’s a yes or no question. Why is that a waste of time? — ctowntiger (@ctowntiger1) July 23, 2019

If she would just answer, people would quit asking. — Amy👌🏼 (@aruuuum29) July 23, 2019

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who was also born in Somalia, was subjected to female genital mutilation — Linda Sarsour, who’s pals with “The Squad,” tweeted that she’d take Ali’s vagina away because she doesn’t “deserve” to be a woman. In that light, it might be a good idea to just bite the bullet and denounce FGM.

The thing she vehemently condemns is being held accountable. SMH — #justagirl (@she_brews11) July 23, 2019

Evade, evade, evade. Nicely done, Ilhan. Interesting that I can still never find any video evidence of you denouncing Hamas, Al Qaeda or the Muslim Brotherhood. — Constitution 1789 (@Aryeh_Shel_Har) July 23, 2019

Is “yes I condemn them” so hard to say? — JOY JOHNSON (@JOYJOHNSON14) July 23, 2019

All she had to do is say yes. Instead she belittles the person who asked the question then continues to lecture the audience on priorities. She is not much of a politician. How did she ever get elected? — Linda Krief (@KriefLinda) July 23, 2019

Seems like it would have taken less time to just condemn these things than to give this explanation and she'd never have to do it again. Makes you wonder why she just doesn't come out against it, doesn't it? — Big Jay (@BiggestJay2050) July 23, 2019

Noticed that she never answered the question. Speaking around the question is not the same as an answer. — Cheetah (@cheetah_071) July 23, 2019

Just answer the question! — Kelly Grant (@kellypaa_MAGA) July 23, 2019

I guess my question is this…Has she EVER condemned any of those things? Ever? Perhaps if she did then folks would stop asking her to condemn them. @Ilhan — Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) July 23, 2019

She waisted 2 minutes avoiding a question she only needs 10 seconds to answer one time. Condemn them then we will stop asking. — TheTruthMaster (@MaleSenatePres) July 23, 2019

Imagine how frustrating it is to hear someone go on and on about how frustrating a question is, and why, and what she might do about it, and hand-wave, etc., instead of just saying "Yup, I am against that." — Voice of The Mute (@eduardoauthor) July 23, 2019

She can condemn a question but not FGM. Interesting. — AlvinAnthony (@AlvinAnthony60A) July 23, 2019

Instead of rambling on for 3 minutes, @IlhanMN could have simply said, "yes I'm against female genital mutilation." Period. 3 seconds. — Kelly Stabo (@KellyStabo) July 23, 2019

Seems to be her go to answer for most questions. — Lynn Ylam (@PatriotPure) July 23, 2019

Conservatives are asked to condemn things all the time. Turnabout is fair play. — brennan'sorangejumpsuit (@15poundstogo) July 23, 2019

So let me get this straight. Every white politician has to denounce white supremacy just because they're white even though they have nothing to do with it. But Omar is trying to make the argument that because she a Muslim she's shouldn't have to denounce terrorists or terrorism? — Stormin 🇺🇸 (@StorminJanus) July 23, 2019

Triggered. All day. Everyday. — Presley (@presleyjaxx) July 23, 2019

Regardless of who you support, facts is that she condemns POTUS and his actions all the time…..notice how she has no trouble taking a daily stand there…..that’s all you need to know…… — BT1 (@BT_HOOS) July 23, 2019

I loathe her, but she does have a point about this specific topic (FGM). She has repeatedly spoken out against it. However, her smugness in answering the question sums up her overall general demeanor perfectly. #ilhanomar #squad — Ralph Sampson (@RalphSampson16) July 23, 2019

So seriously, when Trump wins the popular vote and electoral college landslide, what will the Dems do? — Phil (@pharaohfire) July 23, 2019

Riots in the streets promoted by elected officials. MSM claiming the election was fraudulent. Disruption of the power grid followed by martial law and the collapse of everything. We're a year out and we're fascists running concentration camps, the rhetoric won't get better. — boredoftheworld (@boredoftheworld) July 23, 2019

Riots in the streets again, that is.

