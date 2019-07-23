Well, isn’t this quite the pattern we have developing here. When “The Squad” — Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar — decided to ignore Pressley’s own advice and take President Trump’s bait by calling a press conference to denounce his “racist” tweets, the participants called for Trump’s impeachment.

They also took questions individually, and when asked to reply to the president’s accusation that she’s a communist who supports al-Qaeda, she wouldn’t dignify the question with an answer; “It’s beyond time, it’s beyond time, to ask Muslims to condemn terrorists,” she said.

And now, when asked about the practice of female genital mutilation, instead of simply denouncing the practice, she instead called the question “appalling” and let it be known she’s tired of being asked to denounce things just because she and Tlaib are Muslims.

Or, you know, she could just denounce them and move on, so people would stop asking.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who was also born in Somalia, was subjected to female genital mutilation — Linda Sarsour, who’s pals with “The Squad,” tweeted that she’d take Ali’s vagina away because she doesn’t “deserve” to be a woman. In that light, it might be a good idea to just bite the bullet and denounce FGM.

