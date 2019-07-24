Well, look at this.

In 2015, Rep. Rashida Tlaib said we should deport Donald Trump:

We’re sure CNN and MSNBC will cover this with the same gusto as the “send her back” chant, right?

Here she is again:

Rep. Ilhan Omar has also called for people she disagrees with to be deported, too:

