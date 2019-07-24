Well, look at this.

In 2015, Rep. Rashida Tlaib said we should deport Donald Trump:

We’re sure CNN and MSNBC will cover this with the same gusto as the “send her back” chant, right?

Oh my gosh. Look at this tweet from 2015. Tlaib did the worst thing anyone can possibly do which is to say an American citizen should be deported. CNN and MSNBC are going to be very upset. https://t.co/5kGpGwPPOx — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 23, 2019

Here she is again:

Wallah someone deport these unAmerican ISISlike armed bikers. #PHXmosque. Because #NotMyAmerica to allow them to intimidate fellow Americans — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 29, 2015

Rep. Ilhan Omar has also called for people she disagrees with to be deported, too:

You’re kidding me! 😂

Ilhan Omar has one toohttps://t.co/48enqqurjV — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 23, 2019

***

