Joe Biden’s Hyde Amendment gymnastics routine has really been something to behold, not because he’s executed it so well, but because he’s executed it so very, very poorly.

We know Joe Biden isn’t nearly as capable as we’re supposed to think he is, but we can’t help but wonder how he managed to screw this up so badly. Well, it looks like we’ve got some answers now:

More from the Atlantic:

This was a tense two days in Bidenâ€™s Washington, D.C., headquarters. The candidate was caught off guard after anÂ NBC News storyÂ published Wednesday morning attempted to nail down where he stands on abortion policyâ€”specifically Hyde. Symone Sanders, one of Bidenâ€™s senior advisers, confronted him, she confirmed to me Thursday night, telling Biden that he was missing how his position disproportionately affected poor women and women of color without easy access to abortion. Alyssa Milano, the actor whoâ€™s become a major online presence on issues of womenâ€™s rights as well as a friend of the Biden team, spoke by phone Wednesday with Bidenâ€™s campaign manager, Greg Schultz, telling him that the candidate needed to change. More calls came in, more tough conversations.

Such tough conversations. But they need to be had!

When Alyssa Milano gets involved, you know that we’re dealing with a serious campaign.

Why? Because they’ll drive it right over the cliff?

