Joe Biden’s Hyde Amendment gymnastics routine has really been something to behold, not because he’s executed it so well, but because he’s executed it so very, very poorly.

We know Joe Biden isn’t nearly as capable as we’re supposed to think he is, but we can’t help but wonder how he managed to screw this up so badly. Well, it looks like we’ve got some answers now:

Among what happened that prompted Biden's change on the Hyde Amendment: @SymoneDSanders confronting him directly, and @Alyssa_Milano on the phone with campaign manager @schultzohio. NEW from me: https://t.co/y51cVVXMLu — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 7, 2019

More from the Atlantic:

This was a tense two days in Bidenâ€™s Washington, D.C., headquarters. The candidate was caught off guard after anÂ NBC News storyÂ published Wednesday morning attempted to nail down where he stands on abortion policyâ€”specifically Hyde. Symone Sanders, one of Bidenâ€™s senior advisers, confronted him, she confirmed to me Thursday night, telling Biden that he was missing how his position disproportionately affected poor women and women of color without easy access to abortion. Alyssa Milano, the actor whoâ€™s become a major online presence on issues of womenâ€™s rights as well as a friend of the Biden team, spoke by phone Wednesday with Bidenâ€™s campaign manager, Greg Schultz, telling him that the candidate needed to change. More calls came in, more tough conversations.

Such tough conversations. But they need to be had!

When Alyssa Milano gets involved, you know that we’re dealing with a serious campaign.

alyssa milano on the phone!!! wow,that would shake up a man running for President!!! a real leader type — James Atkinson (@JamesAt79170463) June 7, 2019

Glad he reversed course but please god donâ€™t let symone sanders and Alyssa Milano be driving this campaign bus. — juscomments (@juscomments) June 7, 2019

Why? Because they’ll drive it right over the cliff?

Biden is apparently taking policy cues from a race-obsessed cable news troll and an aggressively ignorant retired television actress. The 2020 frontrunner is off to a great start positioning himself as the serious statesman contrast to Trump's reality TV presidency. https://t.co/eCeQMgW1sT — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 7, 2019

So we can count on him making or changing policy based on whichever celebrity has his ear. Sounds familiar. Do we at least have some say in the celebrity cabinet this time? — @realPoopGolem (@PutinsPoopGolem) June 7, 2019