Well, this is no surprise whatsoever. As Twitchy reported earlier, Thursday, actress and activist Alyssa Milano, who’d defended Joe Biden against groping allegations despite being a #MeToo leader, declared she wasn’t endorsing him (yet) because, on Wednesday, he’d reiterated his support for the Hyde Amendment, sort of. Abortion trumps everything else, and if there’s a single woman too poor to have the procedure, it’s the taxpayer’s duty to pay for it.

On Thursday night, Jumpin’ Joe flip-flopped under pressure and declared before a DNC gala in Atlanta that he did support repeal of the Hyde Amendment after all.

NEWS: Biden says that in an environment where women's health is under assault especially in GOP-led states, he "can no longer support an amendment" that cuts off funding, as in Hyde — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 7, 2019

Biden: "I can no longer support…" the Hyde Amendment. "Times have changed," Biden says, blaming GOP attacks on abortion rights for his reversal — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 7, 2019

Ah, so he supported it all this time, but with women’s “health” under assault like it currently is, he just can’t support it any longer.

That didn’t take long https://t.co/P8WKwcSOeM — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 7, 2019

Hahaha. Yeah, the "attacks" in the what….last 48 hours? It's that kind of spinelessness that could possibly cost him the nomination. https://t.co/zX9JmUSEET — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 7, 2019

That was quick and expected. — Allen Sims (@1lngargsims) June 7, 2019

That was fast. A pretty embarrassing retreat from the Biden camp. https://t.co/aMAfopoxGF — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 7, 2019

This seems deeply principled. — Ollie McClellan (@OllieMcClellan) June 7, 2019

His position is “evolving”, within 24 hours. https://t.co/AGns6xenGp — VBTheWise (@VBTheWise) June 7, 2019

what a difference 24 hours can make https://t.co/jjmePHCy3U — Dell Cameron (@dellcam) June 7, 2019

Lmaooooooo that was a quick change of heart. Biden is such a joke. https://t.co/wuARQRel6V — Camden Freeman (@camkman) June 7, 2019

Flip-flop-flip, back to a left-wing position, away from his long-held mainstream view. Embarrassing. https://t.co/id20cOoGo6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 7, 2019

Taking a hard stand is not something Biden does. https://t.co/1SCBE3lQD7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2019

Lol, Biden is gonna flip flop more than Hillary did the last two cycles combined. — First they came for the socialists… (@SpectacularTime) June 7, 2019

That was fast >> https://t.co/DnUYi4dIy2 — Jackie Alemany (@JaxAlemany) June 7, 2019

According to Joe Biden, in the last 24 hours, women’s health went from being “not under assault”, to “under assault in GOP led states” https://t.co/9X1tq4CM95 pic.twitter.com/RUP6IoTynV — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 7, 2019

He can run, but he can’t Hyde https://t.co/Few5QjlyBc — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) June 7, 2019

Biden is a fraud. https://t.co/OLaapnFUVh — Jason Kost (@KostJason) June 7, 2019

If I were a Joe I'd go flip flop flip flop flip. https://t.co/tDZ2qUE0sV — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 7, 2019

Is this the second flip flop in a week? Really keeping it consistent over there in their camp aren't they? — Allen Womack (@allenwomack17) June 7, 2019

Should’ve held strong @JoeBiden. Supporting the #HydeAmendment is perfectly logical. — Will Harris (@TruthItMatters) June 7, 2019

This gives all the independents and #NeverTrumpers another great reason to believe he’ll drop the “moderate” label like a hot rock the second the pressure’s on.

Recapping Biden's positions on the Hyde amendment: 1976-May 8, 2019: Supports May 8, 2019-June 4, 2019: Opposes June 5, 2019-8:00pm on June 6, 2019: Supports 8:00pm on June 6, 2019-present: Opposes https://t.co/E4BOsrXWbHhttps://t.co/7tsrKfKHRe — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) June 7, 2019

Honest question: Does he even want to run? Does he have a campaign staff, or does he copy and paste all his policies all by himself?

