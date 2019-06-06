Yesterday, Joe Biden reiterated his support for the Hyde Amendment. Well, sort of. It’s not entirely clear where he stands, exactly. But he at least initially said he supports it, and that was enough for Alyssa Milano to call him out:

.@joebiden’s stance on the Hyde Amendment is a perfect example of why I have not endorsed him or any other 2020 hopeful yet. We need to know more about where they stand. I hope Joe will listen to women—especially low-income women—and demand an end to this evil rule. 1/2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 5, 2019

As we are watching our rights being stripped away, repealing Hyde is critical. All women should have access to safe reproductive healthcare. Not just women who can afford it. .@joebiden, PLEASE listen to women and their needs and adjust your stance on the Hyde Amendment. 2/2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 5, 2019

First of all, it’s nice that Alyssa Milano thinks she needs to endorse any candidate. Given her track record, any candidate seriously running for office should avoid her endorsement at all cost.

Second of all, she appears to be suffering from a pretty severe case of amnesia:

You called him a "great candidate" in the tweet you posted a few hours before this — eric koeppel (@kepilepsy) June 5, 2019

Yep:

Great policies coming from some great primary candidates: 1. @ewarren’s trade plan: https://t.co/ana17l6WJr 2. @JoeBiden’s Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice: https://t.co/xfm4GtzsxJ 3. @CoryBooker’s affordable housing plan: https://t.co/YCtjuxZmbO — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 5, 2019

Also:

You literally went on MSNBC to say we needed to nominate Biden and that policy didn't matter. You then told ppl to stop criticizing dems right before he announced his run. Funny how your own rules no longer apply when it comes to the things you care about.https://t.co/wM1Z4nYu60 — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) June 5, 2019

This is exactly how Trump gets another four years. Alyssa Milano talking about how Biden's the way to go: "this primary to me is not about policy. It's about beating Trump, period, that's it, end of story." pic.twitter.com/NXcyjFGnXN — Ryan Masri (@ryanmasri_) April 29, 2019

Huh.

Just to clarify since you said we shouldn’t criticize Dem candidates – is this an okay thing to be criticize Dem candidates about? — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) June 5, 2019

so policy does matter now? — 🎃timrivard (@TimRivard) June 5, 2019

I thought policy didn't matter 🤔 — Pride Month Noah🌹🏴 🏳️‍🌈 (@GoodKidNapCity) June 6, 2019

Must have been a different alyssa milano….. — jordanlarae (@jordanlarae) June 5, 2019

Nope, it was the same one. Because despite her inconsistency when it comes to how she supports Democrats, she hasn’t budged on her support for abortion. Calling the Hyde Amendment “evil” sounds exactly like the Alyssa Milano we know.

What standard are you using to determine 'evil'? — Dan Andros (@DanAndros) June 5, 2019

I love her use of "evil." It's "evil" to oppose the killing of the innocent, but not evil to kill the innocent. @Alyssa_Milano has become the honorary president of the Upside Down. https://t.co/3fw56mLQ6n — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) June 5, 2019

Ignorant. She's completely ignorant. — Mrs. Cruise (@MrsCruise1) June 5, 2019

Some things never change.