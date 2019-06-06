Yesterday, Joe Biden reiterated his support for the Hyde Amendment. Well, sort of. It’s not entirely clear where he stands, exactly. But he at least initially said he supports it, and that was enough for Alyssa Milano to call him out:

First of all, it’s nice that Alyssa Milano thinks she needs to endorse any candidate. Given her track record, any candidate seriously running for office should avoid her endorsement at all cost.

Second of all, she appears to be suffering from a pretty severe case of amnesia:

Nope, it was the same one. Because despite her inconsistency when it comes to how she supports Democrats, she hasn’t budged on her support for abortion. Calling the Hyde Amendment “evil” sounds exactly like the Alyssa Milano we know.

