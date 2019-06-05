Earlier today, pro-aborts were up in arms over the news that Joe Biden supports the Hyde Amendment (which may or may not be true, depending on when and whom you ask).

There’s NO political or ideological excuse for @JoeBiden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple. His position further endangers people already facing enormous hurdles. https://t.co/3jDleIq077 — NARAL (@NARAL) June 5, 2019

Biden’s fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls didn’t waste any time reiterating their commitment to ensuring that taxpayers be forced to fund abortions:

No woman's access to reproductive health care should be based on how much money she has. We must repeal the Hyde Amendment. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2019

There is #NoMiddleGround on women’s rights. Abortion is a constitutional right. Under my Medicare for All plan, we will repeal the Hyde Amendment. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 5, 2019

I asked @ewarren just now about Biden’s support of Hyde. She said she “will lead the fight to have it overturned.” Pressed on if D nominee can hold that position: “it’s not about the politics, its about whats right. The Hyde amendment should not be American law.” pic.twitter.com/zeghcybARk — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 5, 2019

Repealing the Hyde Amendment is critical so that low-income women in particular can have access to the reproductive care they need and deserve. Reproductive rights are human rights, period. They should be nonnegotiable for all Democrats. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 5, 2019

No matter your income or where you live, every woman should have access to health care including abortion. https://t.co/UqTwmmMFDD — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 5, 2019

Bill de Blasio, who’s still running for president for some reason, also wanted his followers to know that he won’t stand for anyone who doesn’t stand for repealing the Hyde Amendment:

The Hyde Amendment only hurts low income women, especially women of color. If you don’t support repeal, you shouldn’t be the Democratic nominee. https://t.co/wt46V3p16z — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 5, 2019

But because he’s Bill de Blasio, here’s how he did it:

And when it comes to supporting American women on issues like repealing the Hyde Amendment, @JoeBiden is Dr. Jekyll. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 5, 2019

Come for the bad take, stay for the sweet ratio:

He deserves every bit of it.

Dr Jekyll was the good guy. It’s ok, most kids coming out of the NYC public school system wouldn’t know that either. pic.twitter.com/PwoWBqH4RE — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 5, 2019

dr. jekyll was the good one, big brain boy. https://t.co/8zss1OoHSi — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 5, 2019

Um. This is super cringe worthy. How about this—drop the presidential try and focus on two things: help your city AND read some classical literature. — save the f-ing planet (@eileenlynnedorn) June 5, 2019

DUDE! Mr. Hyde was the bad guy, who you know, murdered people. And you want to be president? https://t.co/56mqRI08S6 — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) June 5, 2019

He’s not even good enough to be our latex salesman.

How are you so bad at this? — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) June 5, 2019

He makes it look easy.

well at least you're still tall — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) June 5, 2019

So he’s got that going for him.

***

