Earlier today, pro-aborts were up in arms over the news that Joe Biden supports the Hyde Amendment (which may or may not be true, depending on when and whom you ask).
There’s NO political or ideological excuse for @JoeBiden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple. His position further endangers people already facing enormous hurdles. https://t.co/3jDleIq077
— NARAL (@NARAL) June 5, 2019
Biden’s fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls didn’t waste any time reiterating their commitment to ensuring that taxpayers be forced to fund abortions:
No woman's access to reproductive health care should be based on how much money she has. We must repeal the Hyde Amendment.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2019
There is #NoMiddleGround on women’s rights. Abortion is a constitutional right. Under my Medicare for All plan, we will repeal the Hyde Amendment.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 5, 2019
I asked @ewarren just now about Biden’s support of Hyde. She said she “will lead the fight to have it overturned.”
Pressed on if D nominee can hold that position: “it’s not about the politics, its about whats right. The Hyde amendment should not be American law.” pic.twitter.com/zeghcybARk
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 5, 2019
Repealing the Hyde Amendment is critical so that low-income women in particular can have access to the reproductive care they need and deserve.
Reproductive rights are human rights, period. They should be nonnegotiable for all Democrats.
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 5, 2019
No matter your income or where you live, every woman should have access to health care including abortion. https://t.co/UqTwmmMFDD
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 5, 2019
Bill de Blasio, who’s still running for president for some reason, also wanted his followers to know that he won’t stand for anyone who doesn’t stand for repealing the Hyde Amendment:
The Hyde Amendment only hurts low income women, especially women of color. If you don’t support repeal, you shouldn’t be the Democratic nominee. https://t.co/wt46V3p16z
— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 5, 2019
But because he’s Bill de Blasio, here’s how he did it:
And when it comes to supporting American women on issues like repealing the Hyde Amendment, @JoeBiden is Dr. Jekyll.
— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 5, 2019
Come for the bad take, stay for the sweet ratio:
He deserves every bit of it.
Dr Jekyll was the good guy. It’s ok, most kids coming out of the NYC public school system wouldn’t know that either. pic.twitter.com/PwoWBqH4RE
— Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 5, 2019
dr. jekyll was the good one, big brain boy. https://t.co/8zss1OoHSi
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 5, 2019
Um. This is super cringe worthy. How about this—drop the presidential try and focus on two things: help your city AND read some classical literature.
— save the f-ing planet (@eileenlynnedorn) June 5, 2019
DUDE! Mr. Hyde was the bad guy, who you know, murdered people. And you want to be president? https://t.co/56mqRI08S6
— Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) June 5, 2019
He’s not even good enough to be our latex salesman.
— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) June 5, 2019
Good grief. pic.twitter.com/3yWupBlJra
— B. Christian Michael (@2nedbeatty) June 5, 2019
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 5, 2019
How are you so bad at this?
— CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) June 5, 2019
He makes it look easy.
well at least you're still tall
— Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) June 5, 2019
So he’s got that going for him.
***
