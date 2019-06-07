Juuuuuuust in case you didn’t think Joe Biden could possibly look any worse after flipping and flopping all over the Hyde Amendment, take a look at this. Flashback to less than 48 hours ago, when Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told CNN’s Chris Cuomo how “deeply religious” Joe Biden remained firm in his unwavering commitment to upholding the Hyde Amendment:

Whoopsie?

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CatholicCedric Richmondchris cuomoflip-flopHyde amendmentJoe Bidenreligionreligious