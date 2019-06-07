Juuuuuuust in case you didn’t think Joe Biden could possibly look any worse after flipping and flopping all over the Hyde Amendment, take a look at this. Flashback to less than 48 hours ago, when Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told CNN’s Chris Cuomo how “deeply religious” Joe Biden remained firm in his unwavering commitment to upholding the Hyde Amendment:
"He is a deeply religious man…he is guided by his faith, his position on the Hyde Amendment has been consistent."
Rep. Cedric Richmond, national co-chairman of the Biden campaign, defends Biden's support of the Hyde Amendment, which limits using federal funds for abortions. pic.twitter.com/JgxtjaGYKZ
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 6, 2019
Just how abrupt/poorly orchestrated was Joe Biden’s shift on Hyde? Weds night, Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond went on @CuomoPrimeTime to defend Biden’s support for the Hyde amendment. Less than 24 hours later, Biden reversed his position. https://t.co/wjSFGgLfC9
— Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) June 7, 2019
